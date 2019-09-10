'Desperate Housewives' Creator Marc Cherry Confirms 'Problematic' Cast Member

While former Felicity Huffman is enduring her own legal drama following her involvement in the college admissions scandal, we're now learning about some vintage Desperate Housewives set drama, following release of letters sent in Huffman's defense.

According to former co-star Eva Longoria's letter to the court, Huffman came to her defense against a bully on the ABC series. "There was a time when I was being bullied at work by a co-worker," she wrote. "I dreaded the days I had to work with that person because it was pure torture. Until one day, Felicity told the bully 'enough' and it all stopped. Felicity could feel that I was riddled with anxiety even though I never complained or mention the abuse to anyone."

Since this statement surfaced, speculation about the aggressor's identity has been a topic of discussion. And now Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry is confirming this alleged "abuse" in his own letter to the court, obtained by Us Weekly. Calling this unidentified actress "problematic," Cherry revealed that Huffman did't let that star with "big behavioral problems" stop her from spreading kindness.

"Everyone tried their darndest to get along with this woman over the course of the show. It was impossible. And things went from bad to worse," he shared in his letter. "Felicity still insisted on saying, 'Good morning' to this actress, even though she knew she wouldn't get a response. I found out about this and asked Felicity about it. She smiled and said, 'Just because that woman's determined to be rude, doesn't mean she can keep me from being polite.'"

While the confirmation doesn't exactly reveal the person in question's identity, Cherry also highlighted other acts of kindness exhibited by Huffman on the Desperate Housewives set, including her helping an older co-star with her lines.

"The next day I saw the dailies and it moved me to tears — this formerly great performer was struggling with practically every word," Cherry wrote. "But Felicity Huffman was right next to her, treating her with so much kindness… Felicity remained patient supportive and helped this old woman through the day, turning what could have been a very tense situation into a master class on human compassion."

Cherry concluded his letter by saying, "Any mercy you can show this woman will not be wasted."

Huffman is awaiting sentencing for paying to have her daughter's SAT scores bolstered in order to receive better college prospects.