Jane Seymour Debuts in 'The Kominsky Method' Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) is determined he can find new ways to "manifest [his] existential despair" in the new trailer for The Kominsky Method Season 2.

After all, going to funerals — Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) has been to four in the span of a month — is "having a social life" at their age. But at this one, Norman may find a reason to smile: reconnecting with an old flame, played by Jane Seymour.

Speaking of relationships, Sandy learns that his daughter is seeing someone closer to his age than hers. He "ultimately ends up having more in common [with Martin, Mindy's boyfriend] than Martin does with Mindy," Seymour revealed to TV Insider.

Watch the trailer below to see how he reacts to the relationship and what's coming up for Sandy and Norman.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The two friends continue to tackle life's inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles.

The series has won two Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, and Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for Douglas. Arkin was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries, or Television Film. The Netflix comedy was also nominated for three 2019 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Douglas) and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Arkin).

Netflix Unveils First Look at 'The Kominsky Method' Season 2 (PHOTOS) Plus, find out when the show returns and see new guest stars Paul Reiser and Jane Seymour in the mix!

Is it any wonder it's coming back for more? And as the new key art proclaims, "a little crazy goes a long way." Fans will get to see that in the second season.

The Kominsky Method, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, October 25, Netflix