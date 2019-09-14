Jane Seymour Talks Aging Up for 'The Kominsky Method' Season 2

Jane Seymour puts the fun in funeral. At least, that's how grumpy talent agent Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) sees it. When he and his best friend, acting coach Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas), attend the services of a deceased pal on Season 2 of the senior-centric comedy The Kominsky Method, the grieving widower reconnects with long-ago ex Madelyn (guest star Seymour) — right in front of the dead dude's casket.

"[Executive producer] Chuck Lorre was worried that I wouldn't look old enough [to play opposite Alan],” says the 68-year-old Seymour, who is 17 years younger than Arkin.

"I said, 'With a gray wig, and because I'm not Botoxed, I can definitely play that!'" (The wig worked so well that Douglas, a longtime friend of Seymour's, didn't recognize her on the set!)

Fellow guest star Paul Reiser also transforms as Martin, the ponytail-sporting, pot-smoking boyfriend of Sandy's caring daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker). Though he's initially horrified by the romance, Sandy "ultimately ends up having more in common [with Martin] than Martin does with Mindy," notes Seymour.

The thrice-divorced Sandy, however, won't have such a friendly rapport with one of his ex-wives, Mindy's mother Ruth, played by frequent Douglas costar Kathleen Turner. Here, their relationship is less Romancing the Stone and more War of the Roses.

The Kominsky Method, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, October 25, Netflix