'The Rookie' Season 2 Adds Mekia Cox — Will She Replace Bishop?

The Rookie may be down a training officer in Season 2, but it sounds like the team will be getting help from a new character beginning in Episode 4.

Mekia Cox is joining the ABC drama as a series regular, Deadline reports. Her character, Detective Nyla Harper, spent four years undercover and "nearly lost herself," so she's looking for "normalcy" in wearing the uniform again. According to the character description, "Her home life [is] in disarray and the demons of undercover life [are] still in her head," meaning she has "as much to learn as she does to teach."

Are we about to meet Bishop's replacement? Afton Williamson's character was Nolan's (Nathan Fillion) training officer, and Nyla is taking on a T.O. role on the team, so there's a good chance.

Williamson announced between seasons she would not be returning due to alleged harassment by a costar and crew member. The investigation found that there hadn't been any "inappropriate" behavior. In the premiere, it was revealed that Bishop took a job at ATF.

Cox's Nyla isn't the only new character on The Rookie this season — Ali Larter is playing "a brilliant doctor" and Harold Perrineau a "clever" detective, Fillion told TV Insider.

In addition to Fillion, the series stars Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Melissa O'Neil, and Eric Winter.

Cox's previous TV credits include Chicago Med and Once Upon a Time.

The Rookie, Sundays, 10/9c, ABC