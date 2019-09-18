Afton Williamson Responds After 'Rookie' Investigation Finds No 'Inappropriate' Behavior

This summer, The Rookie's Afton Williamson departed the series ahead of Season 2 citing on-set harassment as the reason behind her decision to quit, and now she's responding to result of the investigation that followed.

The investigation conducted by the show's production house, eOne, concluded this week, as they shared that no unlawful behavior had been found.

"[We] have concluded that those identified in Ms. Williamson's allegations did not conduct themselves in an unlawful manner or demonstrate behavior inappropriate for the workplace," a statement from eOne reads. "It was also concluded that the executive producers, including showrunner Alexi Hawley, addressed matters of which they were made aware promptly and in a fair and reasonable manner."

Williamson initially alleged that she had reported the harassment she was experiencing while filming the ABC series, and didn't feel like her complaints were being addressed.

In response to eOne's statement, an ABC spokesperson said, "We are glad that eOne has completed an investigation into allegations on the set of The Rookie. We are confident that eOne takes these matters seriously and that they will continue to look for the best ways to surface concerns and address complaints."

As for Williamson, she was less than pleased with the outcome writing a lengthy Instagram response to the findings.

"What saddens me the most is that the lengths that were taken to Deceive, Lie, and Cover Up the Truth, were far greater than those made to Protect and Maintain a Safe Working Environment for Employees," she began her statement. "It's Heartbreaking for everyone on that set; Past and Present. And for every Actor out there who Stands in the Face Of Harassment and Discrimination, Assault and Injustice."

"As a Black Woman, an Artist, an Actor, in 2019. My Speaking the Truth, Standing up for myself, and Leaving an Unsafe Work Environment, Changed things for a lot of people: Black Women, Artists, Actors, Victims, and Survivors of Injustice and Discrimination; Gave Hope and a Promise that things Will Change; that things ARE CHANGING," she continued. "And that is Not in Vain."