How Did Afton Williamson's Talia Bishop Leave 'The Rookie' in Season 2?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie Season 2, Episode 1, "Impact"]

Actress Afton Williamson shocked fans of ABC's The Rookie over the summer when she revealed she wouldn't be returning for a second season as her character Talia Bishop.

After alleging she was harassed by a costar and a crew member through social media posts, Williamson told her fans that unanswered complaints led to her departure. And this decision certainly seemed to influence how the show picked up from its first season cliffhanger in the Season 2 premiere on September 29.

The fix? A two-week time jump following a shootout next to the hospital to which Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) was being transferred. Due to John Nolan's (Nathan Fillion) involvement in the shootout, he was put on suspension for a couple weeks.

As he's gearing up to head back to work for the first time in a while, Nolan chats with girlfriend Jessica Russo (Sarah Shahi) in the midst of remodeling his home. While Russo attempts to boost Nolan's mood by reminding him that he gets to return to work, he casually says it won't be the same without his training officer, Bishop (Williamson).

"Taking that job with ATF was smart," Russo tells Nolan, revealing the reason for her absence.

She continues, reasoning that this was the best option for Bishop considering the hot water she'd found herself in recently. As viewers will remember, Bishop lied about her foster brother's criminal past by omitting him from her police academy application.

If anyone isn't familiar with the meaning behind ATF, it's short for Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Seems like a good fit for the hard-hitting cop!

