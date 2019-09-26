Eddie's Confession & Rome's Parental Woes in 'A Million Little Things' Premiere (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of A Million Little Things, "Coming Home."]

The A Million Little Things family has officially grown by one in the Season 2 premiere.

Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) gives birth to her and Eddie's (David Giuntoli) daughter, and the list of people who know the truth about her grows (but still doesn't include the kids). But her birth may be the only true good news of the episode, as each couple suffers woes at some point in "Coming Home."

Read on to find out what the premiere had in store for the main relationship.

Eddie & Katherine

"It's not Jon's baby, [but Delilah] and I agreed it needs to be Jon's," Eddie confesses in the opening scene. "I couldn't ask you to take me back and lie to you." He offers to do whatever Katherine (Grace Park) wants him to do, but she doesn't know what that is.

Could she figure that out by taking some time for herself? After Theo calls Eddie later and says Katherine wants him to come home, she leaves with a suitcase. And two days later, Eddie has no idea where she is but tells their son she's working on a case.

His mother-in-law eventually texts him that her daughter's with her, and Eddie hurries to see her. They lost one another, but they found a way back this year, he tells Katherine. He knows he doesn't have the right to ask for her forgiveness, but he promises never to lie to her again.

"I plan on spending the rest of my life trying to prove to myself I'm worthy of being your husband and I can only hope that along the way maybe I can get you to believe that too," he says before begging her to come home. But when he leaves, she doesn't go with him.

Eddie & Delilah

After learning the truth, Katherine orders Eddie to go be there for his new baby in the way he wasn't for their child's birth. And that's a sentiment Gary (James Roday) reiterates when the two of them and Rome (Romany Malco) are about to go pick up a crib while Delilah's in labor. "You can be there this time," Gary says. "You deserve this. Don't regret any more of your life."

Eddie does join Delilah in the delivery room and sees his daughter's birth, and though no one outside of their friends can know the truth, Delilah tells him their daughter's name first: Charlotte, after her mother.

Rome & Regina

Rome is still grappling with his desire to have a baby, especially as he sees new parents in the hospital. He reveals to Gary and Eddie he wants a baby, but Regina (Christina Moses) hasn't changed his mind. "I never thought I'd want it this much," he admits.

But how worried should we be about this couple? "I want a baby," he reiterates to Regina near the end of the episode. "But I want us more."

Maggie & Gary

As the couple moves in together, she discovers he threw out her meds. He points out she's cancer-free, but at first she makes it seem like she's upset he didn't ask before throwing them out. Later, when they both apologize, Maggie (Allison Miller) reveals that the day after she threw out her meds last time, she found a new lump in the shower.

"Part of me feels like if I hadn't thrown the medication away..." she starts. Later, when she goes to shower, he joins her. (The scene is beautifully set to "The Story" by Brandi Carlile, which we've heard before on Thursday on ABC on Grey's Anatomy.)

Parental Problems

The romantic relationships aren't the only ones in trouble. Delilah worries about bonding with her daughter when she has trouble breast feeding her and the nurse makes her feel horrible about it. But Maggie comes to her defense. "She's been trying for the last two days. And that entire time you've made her feel like she's a bad mother just because she can't breast feed her baby," she says. Maggie won't be able to breast feed due to her double mastectomy, but she'll still be a fantastic mother because she'll have learned from Delilah, she adds.

And in therapy with Maggie, PJ (Chandler Riggs) reveals that he doesn't think his father is really his father. He doesn't think his parents want him to know, but he wants the truth.

And with that, the relationship drama once again amps up on ABC's Thursday night lineup.

A Million Little Things, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC