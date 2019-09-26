'Supernatural's Osric Chau Joins 'Crisis' Crossover — Is This the New Atom?

Let the theories begin now!

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Osric Chau has been cast the recurring role of Ryan Choi for this winter's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover between Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Described as "physics professor at Ivy Town University," Ryan is "a normal guy who learns that he has a pivotal role to play in the coming crisis on infinite earths." Of course, comic-book fans recognize the name Ryan Choi as the teen genius who assumed the mantle of The Atom and joined the Justice League after Ray Palmer vanished into the microverse during DC Comics' Rebirth storyline.

The character has also appeared as The Atom in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, as well as several DCU animated movies, the Injustice 2 video game, and reportedly, the Zack Snyder cut of the Justice League film.

The Vancouver-born Chau appeared for six seasons of Supernatural as prophet Kevin Tran before joining the BBC America series Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency. For disaster-movie buffs, Chau also played one of the Tibetan monks who made it on to the ark in the end-of-the-world flick, 2012.

So does this explain why Brandon Routh, who currently plays Ray Palmer on Legends, is actually appearing as the "Kingdom Come" version of Superman in the Crisis event? Are they setting us up for a new Atom to replace Routh when he exits Legends this season (along with wife Courtney Ford, who plays Nora Dahrk)?

