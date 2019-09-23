9 Must-See Blind Auditions From 'The Voice' Season 17 Premiere (VIDEO)

The Voice has returned for Season 17 and while some things have changed on the coaches panel, the level of talent among the contestants is still top-notch.

The first season premiere without longtime coach Adam Levine saw the return of Gwen Stefani with fellow panelists Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. The banter between the four was at an all-time high in the premiere as they talked their way into hopeful contestants' hearts.

Below, we're rounding up all of the jaw-dropping performances from the season premiere's blind auditions.

Katie Kadan

The Chicago native who has been singing professionally for the past eight years took The Voice stage by storm with her rendition of "Baby I Love You." Her performance got the attention of all of the coaches, and even caused Blake to block Kelly. Ultimately, Katie went for Team John.

Jake HaldenVang

This 24-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina gained experience performing with his father and took his skills to the stage to sing "Wish I Knew You." Haldenvang earned chair-turns from all of the coaches except for Kelly. When it came time to choose, Jake picked Team Gwen to help him channel his rocker ways.

Brennan Lassiter

Raised by her grandparents, this 20-year-old songstress from Dacusville, South Carolina honored her family by singing "You Are My Sunshine." Brennan could've picked whoever she wanted as a coach, thanks to all four turning their chairs, but in the end, she chose Team Kelly.

Rose Short

A former corrections officer, this 34-year-old has decided to pursue a musical career. She traveled from Killeen, Texas with the support of her family, and sang John Legend's "Preach" for the coaches. Luckily, the performance wowed Gwen and Kelly and they turned their chairs, but in the end, she picked Team Gwen.

Will Breman

This Santa Barbara, California native, who enjoys busking and playing small gigs uses music to improve his social skills as he lives with Asperger syndrome. The 25-year-old performed "Say You'll Be There," which earned him chair-turns from Gwen and John. Before making a definitive choice, John Legend joined the young performer for a rendition of his song "Ordinary People," which was enough to persuade him to sign on to Team John.

Alex Guthrie

The 25-year-old from Marietta, Georgia with a knack for songwriting was revealed to be a friend of Jennifer Hudson. For his audition, Alex sang "Love and Happiness" which got Kelly and Gwen to turn around. By the end of his segment, Alex had chosen Team Kelly.

Kat Hammock

The youngest of the blind audition contestants from the premiere, this 18-year-old from Encinitas, California brought her A-game. Hammock talked about listening to The Beach Boys in the car with her father before performing "Vienna," which pitted Gwen and Blake against each other for her pick. Ultimately, she went with her gut which was Team Blake.

Marina Chello

Chello, originally from Samarkand, Uzbekistan, had a past brush with stardom when she was signed to Bad Boy Records, but it didn't last. Bringing her family along, the now-37-year-old performed "Walk Me Home," which got Kelly and Blake to turn. She chose Team Blake in the end.

Kyndal Inskeep

This 22-year-old, who recently moved to Nashville, Tennessee, nannies by day and performs by night. After struggling with depression and anxiety, Inskeep finds music as a form of therapy. With her family backstage as support, she performed "Never Been to Spain" for the coaches. Gwen, Kelly and Blake all turned, but the country singer was blocked, which allowed Gwen to snag Kyndal for her own team.

Do you have any early favorites after the premiere? Let us know in the comments below!

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC