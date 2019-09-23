The 'Empire' Cast Looks Back as the Final Season Nears (VIDEO)

"Empire is more than just one man's dream... it's a dream come true. And you can all be a part of it."

Taraji P. Henson's Cookie Lyons speaks the truth! As Fox's music-biz soap swaggers into its sixth and final, Empire is inviting fans to celebrate the highs, lows and low-down dirty-dealings the family at the center of this juiciness have hit over the years. And it really was more than just the efforts of one individual, as proven in this exclusive look back.

Featuring Henson and fellow cast members Terrence Howard and Trai Byers, the clip reminds us of just how groundbreaking and captivating Empire has been, both in its astounding ratings and on-screen representation. The stars open up about what they're most proud of, their favorite scenes, Cookie's best nicknames, and what they can't wait to see in the final season.

Given what sort of madness the show has already served up — attempted patricide, all-star guests, kidnappings, ghostly visions, and forced poisonings! — we are inclined to totally agree with Henson again.

Now that things are coming to an end, anything goes and this grand finale is gonna be something to reckon with.