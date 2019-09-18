See Hannah G., Demi & Katie's 'Bachelor in Paradise' Engagement Rings (PHOTOS)

There were a plethora of engagements during the Bachelor in Paradise finale on Tuesday, September 17, which means there are a few Bachelor Nation stars walking around with something shiny on their left ring finger today.

All three couples who got engaged — Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, and Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton — are still together and now finally able to show off their stunning engagement rings to the world.

Scroll down to get a closer look into Hannah G., Demi, and Katie’s stunning sparklers, and to get details on their rings!

Hannah G.'s Engagement Ring

Dylan proposed to Hannah with a stunning cushion-cut halo ring, according to People. The diamond sparkler is 2.5 carats and is surrounded by a halo of 20 diamonds!

Not to mention, the band has 62 round diamonds and the whole thing is set in platinum. And, according to designer Neil Lane, it was important for the couple to have a timeless ring.

“She’s an all-American girl raised in the south and it was important for Dylan to win her family over. This ring is symbolic of her traditional background, all American roots and with a major touch of glam — just like her," he said.

Demi Burnett's Engagement Ring

Demi sweetly proposed to now-fiancée Kristian on the beach in Paradise, but Kristian returned the favor during the reunion show.

Kristian gave Demi a 2.25-carat diamond-studded ring, according to People. The diamond is square-cut and is set with 100 diamonds on all three sides, which means it’s extra sparkly.

Katie Morton's Engagement Ring

Though Katie wasn’t wearing her engagement ring during the reunion, she and fiancé Chris Bukowski are still engaged following his proposal on the beach. (She put it back on at the end of the show.)

Chris gave Katie a round diamond that’s perfectly accented with 12 smaller diamonds. The ring is a total of two carats and is set in platinum, People shared.



“The ring shape, much like the relationship, has ups and downs and arounds, with a circle that never ends. The style speaks to the simplicity of love between two people who through it all, simply love each other at the core," Lane explained.