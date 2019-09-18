Why Weren't Clay & Nicole at the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Reunion?

There was plenty of drama to keep the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show interesting on Tuesday, September 17, but we still couldn't help but notice two very significant people missing in action: Nicole Lopez-Lovar and Clay Habor.

The pair, who decided to call it quits in the final episode of Season 6, weren't included in the lengthy reunion show which featured updates on all of the other final couples. So what happened? Well, according to the athlete, they attended the reunion, but ABC didn't air their footage!

Yes I was at the reunion they chose not to show my convo with Nicole. I basically explained why I didn’t think we were far enough along to get engaged and that I really did want to continue to date and wished her luck with her new relationship. #didntmissmuch — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 18, 2019

In the finale, Clay decided to not put a ring on Nicole's finger, telling her that he simply just didn't have strong enough feelings. Completely blindsided, Nicole, who has since moved on with someone new, stormed off the beach in tears. There weren't too many hard feelings for Clay, though, as we saw him admit in his final interview that he had plans to stop by a "pub" on his way home. Yikes.

After not getting any airtime during the reunion, Clay took to Instagram to send a final message to his fans. "I took this opportunity very seriously and looking back I could have done things differently," he wrote, before taking an ever-so-subtle jab at his ex.



"Unfortunately I didn’t see myself getting engaged after 16 days of exclusive dating and I wanted to be 100 percent truthful with my feelings even though I knew there was a chance my truth wouldn’t get the outcome I wanted. I wish nothing but the best for Nicole and understand her position as well. Also I have nothing but love for my paradise cast members and will always look back at my time on that beach fondly."

Nicole also made her voice heard through her Instagram page, with a subtle jab of her own.

"Ladies, we don’t have to put up with anything less than wonderful," she wrote. "We are worthy of someone’s complete and all-encompassing respect, time, love, honesty, and energy. When a man’s actions don’t line up with his words, when a man’s promises fall flat, and when a man dares to string you along (whether it’s for 16 days or for 8 months) knowing very well he does not see a future with you — we are better off on our own than loving a man who doesn’t know what he has when he has it. I know it’s scary, but sometimes, the bravest thing we can ever do is love ourselves first. If that means to run, then run."

The Bachelor, Season 24 Premiere, Monday, January 6, 2020, 8/7c, ABC