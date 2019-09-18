Netflix Reveals 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Theatrical Release
It's a moment fans have been waiting years for since rumors about a potential Breaking Bad movie arose, and now the former AMC series is taking its follow-up film to the big screen for a brief run.
Netflix revealed Sept. 18 that the highly anticipated El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will have special fan presentations in select theaters across the U.S. (one of which is in Albuquerque, of course) the weekend of Oct. 11-Oct. 13. The release coincides with the streamer's release of the film, which will occur at 3am ET/12am PT on Friday, Oct. 11.
Not much has been given away in terms of plot and footage for El Camino, which is written and directed by Bad creator Vince Gilligan and stars Aaron Paul as he reprises the role of Jesse Pinkman. El Camino's logline is simple, stating, "In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future."
This continuation of Jesse's story has received one brief teaser featuring Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and a poster highlighting that titular car Paul's character escaped Jack's compound in during the original series' finale.
For diehard fans, this opportunity allows them to see the next chapter in Bad's universe like never before. Those wishing to attend theater screenings are encouraged to visit elcaminobreakingbadmovie.com to find venues, times, dates and purchase tickets for showings.
Below, find a list of cities where El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be screened, and don't miss the film when it launches on Netflix this October.
Albuquerque
Ann Arbor
Asheville
Atlanta
Athens
Austin
Bakersfield
Baltimore
Boston
Chapel Hill
Chicago
Cleveland
Columbus, OH
Concord, NH
Dallas
Denver
Des Moines
El Paso
Eugene
Fort Collins
Fresno
Houston
Ithaca
Indianapolis
Kansas City
Las Vegas
Lexington
Los Angeles
Lubbock
Miami
Milwaukee
Minneapolis
Missoula
Monterey
New Braunfels
New Orleans
New York
Norfolk
Omaha
Palm Desert
Phoenix
Portland
Portsmouth
Raleigh
Richmond
Salem
Salt Lake City
San Antonio
San Francisco
San Jose
Santa Barbara
Santa Fe
Santa Rosa
Sebastopol
Seattle
Spokane
Springfield, MO
St. Louis
Tucson
Tulsa
Washington, DC
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Premieres Friday, October 11, Netflix