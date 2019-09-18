Netflix Reveals 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Theatrical Release

It's a moment fans have been waiting years for since rumors about a potential Breaking Bad movie arose, and now the former AMC series is taking its follow-up film to the big screen for a brief run.

Netflix revealed Sept. 18 that the highly anticipated El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will have special fan presentations in select theaters across the U.S. (one of which is in Albuquerque, of course) the weekend of Oct. 11-Oct. 13. The release coincides with the streamer's release of the film, which will occur at 3am ET/12am PT on Friday, Oct. 11.

Not much has been given away in terms of plot and footage for El Camino, which is written and directed by Bad creator Vince Gilligan and stars Aaron Paul as he reprises the role of Jesse Pinkman. El Camino's logline is simple, stating, "In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future."

This continuation of Jesse's story has received one brief teaser featuring Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and a poster highlighting that titular car Paul's character escaped Jack's compound in during the original series' finale.

For diehard fans, this opportunity allows them to see the next chapter in Bad's universe like never before. Those wishing to attend theater screenings are encouraged to visit elcaminobreakingbadmovie.com to find venues, times, dates and purchase tickets for showings.

Below, find a list of cities where El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be screened, and don't miss the film when it launches on Netflix this October.

Albuquerque

Ann Arbor

Asheville

Atlanta

Athens

Austin

Bakersfield

Baltimore

Boston

Chapel Hill

Chicago

Cleveland

Columbus, OH

Concord, NH

Dallas

Denver

Des Moines

El Paso

Eugene

Fort Collins

Fresno

Houston

Ithaca

Indianapolis

Kansas City

Las Vegas

Lexington

Los Angeles

Lubbock

Miami

Milwaukee

Minneapolis

Missoula

Monterey

New Braunfels

New Orleans

New York

Norfolk

Omaha

Palm Desert

Phoenix

Portland

Portsmouth

Raleigh

Richmond

Salem

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

San Francisco

San Jose

Santa Barbara

Santa Fe

Santa Rosa

Sebastopol

Seattle

Spokane

Springfield, MO

St. Louis

Tucson

Tulsa

Washington, DC

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Premieres Friday, October 11, Netflix