'Netflix & Chills': All the Spooky Goodness to Stream This Halloween Season

Be afraid. Be very afraid.

Something streaming this way comes this Halloween season. See below for all of the new chilling titles heading to Netflix this fall.

Marianne (Netflix Original) Available 9/13/19

When a horror novelist takes a break from writing, she discovers the demon from her book exists in the real world. This malevolent spirit named Marianne draws her home and insists she continues writing... or else.

The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix Family) Available 9/17/19

Based on the New York Times bestselling book series, The Last Kids on Earth follows 13-year-old Jack Sullivan and a band of suburban middle schoolers who live in a decked-out tree house, play video games, gorge themselves on candy, and battle zombies in the aftermath of the monster apocalypse. It’s a hilarious adventure filled with

Glitch: Season 3 (Netflix Original) Available 9/25/19

More people rise from the grave and old friends become new threats as the mystery -- and danger -- intensifies in Yoorana.

In the Shadow of the Moon (Netflix Film) Available 9/27/19

In 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer's crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Locke's obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity. Directed by Jim Mickle and also starring Michael C. Hall and Cleopatra Coleman, In the Shadow of the Moon is a genre-blending psychological thriller that examines the power of time, and how its passing can either bring us together or tear us apart.

In the Tall Grass (Netflix Film) Available 10/4/19

When siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found. Based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill.

Creeped Out: Season 2 (Netflix Family) Available 10/4/19

Creepy apps, wishes gone wrong and portals to another dimension: Brace yourself for 10 new spine-tingling tales.

Super Monsters: Season 3 (Netflix Family) Available 10/4/19

It’s Vida’s first Halloween at Pitchfork Pines and she’s nervous about all the unfamiliar traditions and different ways of doing things; so it’s up to the Super Monsters to help make her feel more comfortable. When the Super Monsters get invited to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in the Howler backyard, they find themselves in unfamiliar territory. But what starts off as a disaster of an event turns into the discovery of a new tradition they all learn to love.

Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween (Netflix Family) Available 10/4/19

The fun-loving Super Monsters learn new lessons — and make new friends — while exploring the world around them in Pitchfork Pines.

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee (Netflix Family) Available 10/8/19

When mean Principal Krupp and evil boy-genius Melvin make Halloween illegal and institute“Hall-no-Ween,” George and Harold team up with their friends to hack their favorite holiday, creating Hack-a-ween. The kids wear disguises instead of costumes, carve cabbages instead of pumpkins, and get snacks instead of candy. The hacked holiday is a huge hit, so when Krupp and Melvin make even more trouble, the kids realize that in order to really save Halloween they will have to negotiate with the enemy.

Haunted: Season 2 (Netflix Original) Available 10/11/19

In an all-new season of true-life terror, real people recount unsettling run-ins with demons, ghosts and more, as told via dramatic reenactments.

Fractured (Netflix Film) Available 10/11/19

Driving home after a tense holiday weekend with his in-laws, Ray Monroe (Sam Worthington), a well-meaning but overwhelmed family man, pulls into a rest area with his wife Joanne (Lily Rabe) and daughter Peri (Lucy Capri). The trip takes a turn for the worse when Peri is hurt in an accident and the family rushes to a nearby emergency room run by a staff with dubious intentions. After being sent away for further testing Peri and Joanne vanish and all records of their visit disappear. Ray’s concern turns into a desperate race to find his family and discover the truth of what happened to them.

Daybreak (Netflix Original) Available 10/24/19

High school isn’t the end of the world… until it is. In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking ass as they fight to survive in the wake of a nuclear blast (on the night of Homecoming…ugh). Following an eclectic group of survivors as they navigate this strange and treacherous world, DAYBREAK is part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale. This Generation A series (A for Apocalypse! Get it?) is rated TV MA.

Prank Encounters (Netflix Original) Available 10/25/19

Hosted by Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers on the surprise ride of a lifetime. It's business as usual until their paths collide and their one-day assignments turn into supernatural surprises. Where fear meets funny, Prank Encounters is the most elaborate hidden camera prank show ever devised.

Rattlesnake (Netflix Film) Available 10/25/19

Katrina (Carmen Ejogo) is a single mother driving cross country to start a new life with her young daughter Clara (Apollina Pratt) when their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere. As Katrina changes the tire, Clara wanders off the desert road and is bitten by a venomous rattlesnake. Desperate to save her daughter’s life, Katrina accepts the help of a mysterious woman, but after she miraculously heals Clara, Katrina is asked to repay the good deed by killing a stranger in exchange for the life saved. Without time to lose, she must wrestle with the morality of who deserves to live and who should die, before her daughter’s life is once again put in peril at sundown.

Additional offerings listed below, if you dare:

Available 9/13/19

Head Count

Available 9/14/19

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Available 9/15/19

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 3

Available 9/17/19

A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return

Available 9/24/19

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Available 10/1/19

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

House of the Witch

Scream 2

Sinister Circle

Available 10/16/19

Sinister 2

Available 10/24/19

Revenge of Pontianak

Available 10/25/19

Assimilate