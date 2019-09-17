Pop TV Announces 'Schitt's Creek's Final Season Premiere Date

Although the idea of saying goodbye makes us want to quote Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) by saying "ew," we can't help but be delighted to learn the that Schitt's Creek's final season return isn't too far away.

The quirky cult comedy has received a Season 6 premiere date slated for the beginning of next year. On Tuesday, January 7, 2020 the Rose family will begin their farewell to fans as the final chapter kicks off.

The Emmy nominated series will offer up 14 all-new episodes airing on the same day and time across the United States and Canada. The news comes just days before the Emmy Awards where this year stars Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy are nominated in Lead Actress and Lead Actor categories for Comedy Series along with the show being nominated as Outstanding Comedy Series.

Since the show's debut in 2015, Schitt's Creek has received 95 award nominations and 35 wins to date and they also appeared on more than 30 "best of" lists in 2018. Popularity for the half-hour show has only grown over the years with streaming of past seasons available on Netflix.

"Schitt's Creek has become a pop culture phenomenon fueled by the most talented cast and the most passionate fans in all of television, and the final season is sure to be weekly must-watch TV as we see what happens to the Roses," said Brad Schwartz, President, Pop TV in a statement. "It is gut-wrenching to say goodbye, but we know this final season will deliver even more of the heart and humor that has made the series one of the best ever."

The show is co-created by onscreen and off-screen father and son duo Eugene and Daniel Levy. Among their talented cast are Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson.

Don't miss their triumphant final return early next year and for those looking to binge the show a time or two more, Season 5 of the comedy lands on Netflix Thursday, October 10 in addition to the first four.

Schitt's Creek, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, January 7, 9/8c, Pop TV