HBO Max: Everything We Know About WarnerMedia's Streaming Service

All your favorites from HBO, The CW, Warner Bros., and more — yes, including Friends — will soon be available in one streaming service.

WarnerMedia announced the name of its new streaming service and new deals with Warner Bros. Television and others Tuesday. HBO Max will be the home for and "Maximized" with a collection of exclusive original programming (Max Originals) and the best-of-the-best from WarnerMedia's brands and libraries. It is set to launch in spring 2020 with 10,000 hours of content.

It brings together HBO, new originals, and programming from Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, and more.

HBO Max has the exclusive streaming rights for all 236 episodes of Friends and all episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Pretty Little Liars. It will also be the exclusive streaming home for a string of new Warner Bros.-produced CW dramas, beginning with new additions to the fall 2019 season, including Batwoman and Katy Keene.

The service also has new exclusive movie production deals with Greg Berlanti and Reese Witherspoon — Berlanti will produce an initial four young adult films, and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine will produce at least two movies.

"HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform," Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer said in a statement. "HBO's world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is Friends."

The already-announced Max Original series include: Dune: The Sisterhood, Tokyo Vice (starring Ansel Elgort), The Flight Attendant (starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco), Love Life (starring Anna Kendrick), Station Eleven, Made for Love, and Gremlins.

HBO Max, Spring 2020