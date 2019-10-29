The 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Starring Naomi Watts Is Not Happening at HBO

There's bad news for Game of Thrones fans eagerly waiting to see the prequel starring Naomi Watts, which was in development.

Showrunner and co-creator Jane Goldman told the cast and crew via email that HBO is not moving forward with the pilot, Deadline reported. There was reportedly "a lengthy post-production" as well as "rumors about issues during filming in Northern Ireland."

Network executives were reportedly "not thrilled" after watching the pilot or the updated one after changes had been made, according to TVLine. Furthermore, it was "troubled," with "budget overruns, numerous personnel issues, and myriad creative differences."

The prequel was going to take place thousands of years before the events of the original series and therefore would not have featured any Game of Thrones actors or characters.

According to its logline, "The series chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend... it's not the story we think we know."

But fans don't have to say goodbye to the Game of Thrones universe just yet. HBO is developing a Targaryen-centric prequel. That one is set 300 years prior to Game of Thrones and centers on Aegon the Conquerer (who created the Iron Throne) and chronicles the family's downfall.