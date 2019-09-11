'The Good Doctor' Season 3 Trailer Teases a Wedding, Love & Patients (VIDEO)

"Very few things that are worthwhile in life come without a cost," Marcus (Hill Harper) tells Shaun (Freddie Highmore) at the beginning of the Good Doctor Season 3 trailer.

Does that include Shaun's love life? At the end of Season 2, he asked Carly (Jasika Nicole) out on a date, and the photos and promos have already teased what to expect from that in the premiere. In fact, everyone wants to know how it went, and Carly doesn't seem to appreciate their coworkers butting into their relationship.

The logline of the premiere teases that Shaun thinks their first date was "disastrous," but Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) advises him, "don't give up on love" because he knows dating can be scary.

The trailer also teases the patient of the week in the premiere, a newlywed woman for whom Shaun proposes a radical surgery to save her life. But can he help her? Or is she "unfixable"? And is Shaun the person Tracie Thoms' character threatens to report to the medical board?

Will Yun Lee on Returning to 'The Good Doctor' & Why the Show Is Special The actor who plays Dr. Alex Park gets candid on the parallels of the ABC series with his own son's medical struggles ahead of season three.

Watch the video below to see more of Shaun and Carly's date, who's getting married, and a look at Joshua Malina — it's a West Wing reunion with Schiff! — as a patient.

In other patient casting — and reunion — news, House's Robert Sean Leonard will be playing a patient, Shamus O'Malley, in Episode 3, TVLine reported, along with photos from his appearance. (David Shore created both medical dramas.) The doctors must treat the sports fisherman following an accident "without damaging his prize catch." The images offer a look at that catch and Shamus in the hospital.

The Good Doctor, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, September 23, 10/8c, ABC