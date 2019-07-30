'The Good Doctor' Season 3 Promo: What Happens on Shaun & Carly's Date? (VIDEO)

It looks like The Good Doctor is picking up pretty soon after where it left off when Season 3 begins in September.

ABC released a promo for the new season, and it's all about Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Carly (Jasika Nicole). If you'll recall, at the end of the Season 2 finale, he went to her house (with chocolates and flowers) and asked her to dinner. She said yes, and he walked away (still holding the gifts he'd gotten her).

That date is the subject of the new trailer — and it looks like everyone wants to know about it. (However, it is possible that the promo is simply cut to make it look that way.) Still, it does look like the date goes well. But how will it end?

Nicole was upped to series regular for the third season after previously recurring on the ABC medical drama, which could be a good sign for Shaun and Carly's relationship. We'll have to wait and see what happens next, but Shaun may very well be finding love.

Will Shaun find love on #TheGoodDoctor? 💕 pic.twitter.com/mMzIuzJMrd — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) July 30, 2019

The Good Doctor, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, September 23, 10/9c, ABC