Jason Momoa Is a Protective Father in 'See's First Apple TV+ Trailer (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Jason Momoa's latest TV project has arrived along with the recent announcement of Apple TV+'s official launch date.

See will debut in conjunction with the platform's debut on Friday, November 1, with subscriptions available for $4.99 per month. While he may be known as Aquaman now, Momoa isn't unfamiliar with the small screen with roles in Game of Thrones and Frontier, among others.

In this epic world-building drama from creator Steven Knight and director Francis Lawrence, Momoa portrays Baba Voss — a man living in the distant future. In this future affected by the decimation of humankind at the hands of a virus, Baba Voss is among a population of survivors who are blind.

When he becomes the father of twins, protection mode kicks in when he and his fellow survivors learn they've been granted the ability to see. He'll do whatever it takes to keep his kids from harm when the queen of an opposing tribe sets out to destroy them.

Alfre Woodard also stars with Momoa as Paris, Baba Voss's spiritual leader. The show features a cast and crew who are blind or have low vision in order to bring an inclusive and authentic depiction to the screen. Among the other cast members are Yadira Guevara-Prip, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, Hera Hilmar and Marilee Talkington.

Catch the breathtaking trailer below and don't miss See when it premieres November 1.

See, Series Premiere, Friday, November 1, Apple TV+