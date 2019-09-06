'The College Admissions Scandal' Trailer: These 2 Mothers Will Do Anything (VIDEO)

How far will a parent go for their children? That's the question of the new Lifetime movie, The College Admissions Scandal, inspired by true events.

"We did this because we thought we were helping you," Caroline (Penelope Ann Miller) says as she's cuffed and taken away in the trailer.

The sought-after interior designer and Bethany (Mia Kirshner), an owner of a successful financial services firm, both want their teenagers to get into the best possible college — and as you can see, the two wealthy mothers will do anything to make it happen. That's where charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer (Michael Shanks) comes in, offering a way to help them "check the boxes."

Both Caroline and Bethany leap at the chance, but as the video below shows, the wrong person overhears Bethany confessing to paying half a million dollars. And when Singer cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty, the women face the consequences of their crimes and the loss of trust and respect from their families — just look at how Caroline's husband reacts.

The movie is inspired by the recent scandal in which dozens of parents, including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were indicted on charges including bribery to get their children into the prestigious schools.

The College Admissions Scandal, Movie Premiere, Saturday, October 12, 8/7c, Lifetime