'Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Reportedly Married

A relationship might not have lasted between their characters, but Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are well on their way to living happily ever after.

The couple got married next to a pool in Ojai, California on Sunday, E! News reports. The private estate "was a beautiful setting for a wedding, very peaceful and quiet," a source said. "The vows were brief and lasted about 15 minutes."

The reception took place in a grove of trees, with long tables, glowing candles, and lights. "The food was served family style and everyone passed the dishes back and forth. ... It looked like an elegant outdoor dinner party," the source said. "There was a lot of laughter and happiness."

Among the rumored guests were Kevin Smith (who has directed four episodes of Supergirl), Odette Annable (who starred on Supergirl as Samantha Arias/Reign for one season), and Paul Wesley (who starred on The Vampire Diaries with Wood).

The couple shared news of their engagement on Instagram on February 10, both posting the same photo of Wood kissing Benoist's cheek and the actress showing off her engagement ring. "Yes yes yes it will always be yes," she wrote in the caption, while he simply posted "the happiest" with a heart.

View this post on Instagram yes yes yes it will always be yes♥️ A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Feb 10, 2019 at 4:41pm PST

Wood also posted a photo of the couple dressed up that same day, with the caption, "not from our wedding BUT IT WILL BE SOON."

View this post on Instagram not from our wedding BUT IT WILL BE SOON 😍💥🥳 A post shared by Chris Wood (@christophrwood) on Feb 10, 2019 at 4:43pm PST

Benoist stars as Kara Danvers and the titular superhero of The CW's Supergirl, entering its fifth season this fall. Wood played Mon-El in Seasons 2 and 3. The two characters dated, but there were complications including a trip to the future and his subsequent marriage.

Supergirl, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, The CW