MTV VMAs 2019: 5 Things You May Have Missed During the Ceremony

The MTV Video Music Awards 2019 were filled with buzzy talked-about moments, but what about the things you may have missed when tuning in on Monday night?

Whether it was Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' almost-kiss or John Travolta's awkward trophy mistake, there's plenty still left to uncover from this year's ceremony.

Below, we're breaking down all of these surprising moments.

Not Enough PDA for Some Fans

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello brought down the house with their steamy performance of "Señorita," but after weeks of buzz surrounding their unconfirmed romance, the viewers and audience members alike were waiting for a kiss at the end of their song. That kiss never happened — though they did brush noses! — and it's clear that many were disappointed with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's reactions representing the majority.

John Travolta's Case of Mistaken Identity

John Travolta mistaking Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift. 👏DRAG 👏RACE 👏EXCELLENCE pic.twitter.com/zVLgsbHhD7 — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) August 27, 2019

New Jersey natives John Travolta and Queen Latifah came out to present and award that ultimately went to Taylor Swift for her "You Need to Calm Down" video. When the songstress joined many of the music video's stars to collect the moon man, Travolta tried to hand it over to the "wrong" Taylor — a drag queen who was among the video's ensemble. The blunder is made all the more hilarious because, prior to the reveal, Travolta asked Latifah to read the card so he could avoid a similar incident to his "Adele Dazeem" Oscars mishap.

Alyson Stoner Breaks It Down

During Missy Elliott's showstopping performance, a former music video costar dropped in for some wild break-dancing. Alyson Stoner, who is both a dancer and actress, appeared in Elliott's 2002 video for the song "Work It" and was the yellow jumpsuit-clad dancer in Monday's ceremony, proving that she's still got it!

Taylor Swift Raises a Glass to Lil Nas X

Taylor Swift is FEELING Lil Nas X and his #VMAs "Panini" performance pic.twitter.com/d15UfZ6hMH — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 27, 2019

Who knew the pop superstar was a fan of the "Old Town Road" rapper? Taylor Swift raised her wine glass to the young performer during a rendition of his recent track "Panini."

MTV VMAs 2019 Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS) See the best in fashion on the night Marc Jacobs receives the first MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award.

H.E.R.'s Britney Moment

She may have delivered a fantastic performance on stage, but H.E.R.'s red carpet look also brought us back to VMAs past. The singer sported a serpent around her neck as an instant callback tp Britney Spears' iconic 2001 VMA performance.