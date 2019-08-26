MTV VMAs 2019 Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Untitled design-2
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Halsey

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lil’ Kim

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Vincent Pastore

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Alison Brie

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Lenny Kravitz

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Diplo

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Queen Latifah

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sandra “Pepa” Denton

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Normani

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Keke Palmer

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

Jazzy Amra and Wyclef Jean

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

Marc Jacobs

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

Jersey Shore‘s Jennifer Farley and Nicole Polizzi

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fetty Wap

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

DJ Khaled

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Godfather of Harlem‘s Ilfenesh Hadera

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tommicus Walker and LeToya Luckett

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tana Mongeau

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ava Max

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Executives
Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Viacom

Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Dolores Catania

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ebonee Davis

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lizzo

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lance Bass

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift

1 of

Music takes the spotlight once again with the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, the show takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and celebrates the best of the year in music and videos.

Performers include Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, J Blavin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Rosalia. Missy Elliott is receiving the biggest honor of the evening, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Inside 3 Iconic MTV VMAs Moments With Madonna, Britney and Lady GagaSee Also

Inside 3 Iconic MTV VMAs Moments With Madonna, Britney and Lady Gaga

Go behind the scenes of three groundbreaking VMAs moments, with the people who made them happen

Swift and Ariana Grande are tied for the most nominations with 10 each, with Billie Eilish receiving nine and Lil Nas X eight.

Click through the gallery above to see the best looks from the VMAs red carpet on the night that Marc Jacobs receives the first MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award.

MTV Video Music Awards