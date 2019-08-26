MTV VMAs 2019 Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Music takes the spotlight once again with the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, the show takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and celebrates the best of the year in music and videos.

Performers include Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, J Blavin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Rosalia. Missy Elliott is receiving the biggest honor of the evening, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Swift and Ariana Grande are tied for the most nominations with 10 each, with Billie Eilish receiving nine and Lil Nas X eight.

Click through the gallery above to see the best looks from the VMAs red carpet on the night that Marc Jacobs receives the first MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award.