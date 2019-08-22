The 'Med,' 'Fire' & 'P.D.' Heroes Bring Hope in One Chicago First Look (PHOTO)

Wednesday nights are once again full of heroes on NBC.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will once again air the same night for the 2019-2020 season, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the key art celebrating the characters and city.

Each show's section of the poster (below) highlights the city, people, and vehicles. Change is coming across the board in the new seasons, but the message of these dramas remains the same: "A City of Heroes. A Night of Hope."

Med has lost Colin Donnell's Connor Rhodes and Norma Kuhling's Ava Bekker, but Donnell is returning for the Season 5 premiere to wrap up his character's story. And while Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) was unconscious at the end of the finale, she's leading the charge for the hospital.

Fire ended with almost all of Firehouse 51 in peril, but the firefighters and paramedics are ready to save lives, with Casey (Jesse Spencer) in the lead, in the key art.

And as you can see, P.D. is once again down a member in Voight's (Jason Beghe) Intelligence Unit after Jon Seda's exit. However, we will have to wait for the Season 7 premiere to see how they write out Antonio Dawson.

Check out the One Chicago key art below:

Chicago Med, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC