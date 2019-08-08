'Chicago Fire' Adds 'Shadowhunters' Alberto Rosende for Season 8

The Chicago Fire firehouse is gaining a new member in Season 8.

Shadowhunters' Alberto Rosende will recur as Blake Gallo, described as "a young firefighter who loves his job and joins Firehouse 51 as the CFD expands the number of firefighters on second shift," according to Deadline. His "relentless energy" impresses Casey (Jesse Spencer), Herrmann (David Eigenberg), and Severide (Taylor Kinney), and they "take him under their wings."

This news comes as we worry the firehouse may lose one of its own following that Season 7 finale cliffhanger, which left pretty much everyone in danger in a mattress factory about to explode.

In fact, Herrmann and Ritter were trying to keep the boiler from blowing and taking out the entire block as Boden (Eamonn Walker) ordered everyone to evacuate. Herrmann told Ritter to get out — "You're a kid, you've got your whole life in front of you" — but the other firefighter refused to leave.

Since we now know that three of the firefighters in precarious situations live, the boiler probably doesn't explode, but that doesn't rule out something happening to Ritter and perhaps influencing Herrmann when it comes to Gallo.

In addition to starring as Simon Lewis on Shadowhunters, Rosende's previous TV credits include guest spots on Law & Order: SVU and Blue Bloods.

Chicago Fire, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC