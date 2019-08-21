What's Coming and Going From Hulu in September 2019
Hulu's library is expanding this September with various originals and network premieres available for streaming on the platform.
As the fall season picks up, series like This Is Us, Dancing with the Stars, Grey's Anatomy and more will be returning, while some other shows will be debuting. Among Hulu's September schedule are the originals Untouchable, Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Into the Dark.
Below, check out the full roundup of titles coming to the platform this month, including what's available with the HBO, Starz and Showtime premium add-ons.
Available This Month on Hulu:
September 1
Chuggington Seasons 1-5
27 Dresses
50 First Dates
A Dog and Pony Show
A Guy Thing
A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible
After the Screaming Stops
Against the Wild 2
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
The Amityville Horror (1979)
An Everlasting Piece
Banking on Bitcoin
Basic Instinct
Bigfood Country
Blown Away
Breaking Away
The Chumscrubber
The Cokeville Miracle
The Cooler
The Dark Half
Demolition Man
Destiny Turns on the Radio
Disturbing Behavior
Doctor Dolittle
The Edge
Emma
Evil Dead
Evil Dead II
Exposed
Failure to Launch
Far from Home
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
The First Monday in May
Firstborn
Flashback
From Mexico With Love
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Goonies
Heist
Hercules
High-Rise
I, Frankenstein
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Everything You Need to Know about the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Bundle
The sweet deal comes at a cost and it's not a monetary one.
Jersey Girl
Juno
The Last Exorcism
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Liar, Liar
Lost in Space
Man on a Ledge
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Miami Vice
The Midnight Meat Train
The Monster Squad
Mommie Dearest
Monsters at Large
Mr. Mom
The Object of Beauty
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Open Season
Open Season 2
Open Season 3
Open Season: Scared Silly
The Perfect Weapon
The Portrait of a Lady
Pinocchio
Playing it Cool
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Pretty in Pink
Pumpkinhead
What's Coming and Going From Hulu in August 2019
From Fox's 'BH90210' to a new installment of 'Into the Dark.'
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
Ravenous
Red Dog: True Blue
Requiem for a Dream
Revolutionary Road
Robo-Dog: Airborne
Sacred Ground
Saving Christmas
Secretary
She's All That
Sliver
Sucker Punch
Suicide Kings
Top of the Food Chain
Training Day
Turtle Tale
Unbreakable
Universal Soldier
Wayne's World 2
Wild Card
September 2
Anthropoid
Matriarch
Untouchable (Hulu Original)
September 3
Bolden
We Die Young
September 4
The Purge Season 1
Wu-Tang: An American Saga Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Kicking and Screaming
September 6
Into the Dark: Pure Season Finale (Hulu Original)
September 9
Wise Man's Grandchild Season 1
Hotel Mumbai
September 10
Curious George: A Royal Monkey
'Four Weddings,' 'Looking for Alaska' & More Hulu Cast Portraits From TCA (PHOTOS)
Plus, the stars of 'Dollface,' 'Reprisal,' and 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga.'
September 14
Pocahontas
September 16
The Powerpuff Girls Season 3B
Curious George
September 17
Dancing With the Stars Season 28 Premiere
September 19
Aniara
Crypto
September 20
Afterlost Season 1
September 21
Dream Corp LLC Season 2
Robihachi Season 1
September 24
9-1-1 Season 3 Premiere
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (Season 8)
Bluff City Law Series Premiere
Prodigal Son Series Premiere
The Good Doctor Season 3 Premiere
The Voice Season 17 Premiere
'Little Fires Everywhere': Meet the Cast of Hulu's Limited Series (PHOTOS)
Get to know the cast of Hulu's upcoming series adaptation of Celeste Ng's 2017 novel.
September 25
Black-ish Season 6 Premiere
Bless This Mess Season 2 Premiere
Emergence Series Premiere
Empire Season 6 Premiere
Mixed-ish Series Premiere
New Amsterdam Season 2 Premiere
The Conners Season 2 Premiere
The Resident Season 3 Premiere
This is Us Season 4 Premiere
September 26
Chicago Fire Season 8 Premiere
Chicago Med Season 5 Premiere
Chicago P.D. Season 7 Premiere
Modern Family Season 11 Premiere
Schooled Season 2 Premiere
Single Parents Season 2 Premiere
South Park Season 23 Premiere
Stumptown Series Premiere
The Goldbergs Season 7 Premiere
The Masked Singer Season 2 Premiere
September 27
A Million Little Things Season 2 Premiere
Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Premiere
How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Premiere
Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Premiere
Perfect Harmony Series Premiere
Sunnyside Series Premiere
Superstore Season 5 Premiere
The Good Place Season 4 Premiere
September 28
American Housewife Season 4 Premiere
Fresh Off the Boat Season 6 Premiere
Rango
September 30
American Dad! Season 13
America's Funniest Home Videos Season 30 Premiere
Bless the Harts Series Premiere
Bob's Burgers Season 10 Premiere
Family Guy Season 10 Premiere
Shark Tank Season 11 Premiere
The Rookie Season 2 Premiere
The Simpsons Season 31 Premiere
Primal Fear
Teen Spirit
Available this month with the HBO premium add-on:
The Deuce Season 3 Premiere
Room 104 Season 3 Premiere
Mary Queen of Scots
Welcome to Marwen
The Lego Movie 2: The 2nd Part
Buzz
Isn't It Romantic
Available this month with the Starz premium add-on:
2 Fast 2 Furious
Angels & Demons
Boo!
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Fatal Attraction
Junior
Major Payne
Notorious
Showgirls
The Bone Collector
The Burbs
Changeling
The Da Vinci Code
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Wargames
3 Reasons to Binge 'Pure' Season 2 on Hulu Now
Plus, find out how it will fill your 'Breaking Bad' void.
Columbiana
Disney's A Christmas Carol
Jeepers Creepers
Out of Omaha
Because I Said So
Blues Brothers 2000
Freddy Vs. Jason
Gone Baby Gone
Hollywoodland
Jet Li's Fearless
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
Serenity
The Constant Gardener
Vanilla Sky
You, Me and Dupree
A Dog's Way Home
Moneyball
Role Models
Empire
Far from Heaven
Repo Man
Drunk Parents
Girlfight
Available this month with the Showtime premium add-on:
Inside the NFL Season 12 Premiere
Couples Therapy Premiere
Murder in the Bayou Premiere
The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth Season 4 Returns
Everything We Know About Hulu's 'Looking for Alaska' So Far
Find out when the limited series based on John Green's popular book will premiere and more.
Leaving This Month:
A Little Princess
Alien vs. Predator
All is Lost
An American Werewolf in London
Anger Management
Beacon Point
Brotherhood of Justice
Catacombs
Cats & Dogs
Body of Evidence
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
End of a Gun
Endless Love
Eulogy
Feed
Good Luck Chuck
Hamlet
Home of the Brave
Julie & Julia
Man About Town
Man in the Moon
Married to the Mob
One Percent More Humid
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Operation Condor
Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods
Proof
Pumpkin
'The Orville' Moves From Fox to Hulu, Season 3 Pushed to Late 2020
The show is moving networks due to high production costs.
Quigley Down Under
Racing with the Moon
Rushmore
Seven
Shanghai Surprise
Sling Blade
Spider-Man 3
Swimfan
Swingers
Traitor
Uptown Girls
Urban Cowboy
With a Friend Like Harry
Women of Brewster Place