What's Coming and Going From Hulu in September 2019

Hulu's library is expanding this September with various originals and network premieres available for streaming on the platform.

As the fall season picks up, series like This Is Us, Dancing with the Stars, Grey's Anatomy and more will be returning, while some other shows will be debuting. Among Hulu's September schedule are the originals Untouchable, Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Into the Dark.

Below, check out the full roundup of titles coming to the platform this month, including what's available with the HBO, Starz and Showtime premium add-ons.

Available This Month on Hulu:

September 1

Chuggington Seasons 1-5

27 Dresses

50 First Dates

A Dog and Pony Show

A Guy Thing

A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible

After the Screaming Stops

Against the Wild 2

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

The Amityville Horror (1979)

An Everlasting Piece

Banking on Bitcoin

Basic Instinct

Bigfood Country

Blown Away

Breaking Away

The Chumscrubber

The Cokeville Miracle

The Cooler

The Dark Half

Demolition Man

Destiny Turns on the Radio

Disturbing Behavior

Doctor Dolittle

The Edge

Emma

Evil Dead

Evil Dead II

Exposed

Failure to Launch

Far from Home

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

The First Monday in May

Firstborn

Flashback

From Mexico With Love

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Goonies

Heist

Hercules

High-Rise

I, Frankenstein

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jersey Girl

Juno

The Last Exorcism

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Liar, Liar

Lost in Space

Man on a Ledge

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Miami Vice

The Midnight Meat Train

The Monster Squad

Mommie Dearest

Monsters at Large

Mr. Mom

The Object of Beauty

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Open Season

Open Season 2

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

The Perfect Weapon

The Portrait of a Lady

Pinocchio

Playing it Cool

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Pretty in Pink

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Ravenous

Red Dog: True Blue

Requiem for a Dream

Revolutionary Road

Robo-Dog: Airborne

Sacred Ground

Saving Christmas

Secretary

She's All That

Sliver

Sucker Punch

Suicide Kings

Top of the Food Chain

Training Day

Turtle Tale

Unbreakable

Universal Soldier

Wayne's World 2

Wild Card

September 2

Anthropoid

Matriarch

Untouchable (Hulu Original)

September 3

Bolden

We Die Young

September 4

The Purge Season 1

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kicking and Screaming

September 6

Into the Dark: Pure Season Finale (Hulu Original)

September 9

Wise Man's Grandchild Season 1

Hotel Mumbai

September 10

Curious George: A Royal Monkey

September 14

Pocahontas

September 16

The Powerpuff Girls Season 3B

Curious George

September 17

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 Premiere

September 19

Aniara

Crypto

September 20

Afterlost Season 1

September 21

Dream Corp LLC Season 2

Robihachi Season 1

September 24

9-1-1 Season 3 Premiere

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (Season 8)

Bluff City Law Series Premiere

Prodigal Son Series Premiere

The Good Doctor Season 3 Premiere

The Voice Season 17 Premiere

September 25

Black-ish Season 6 Premiere

Bless This Mess Season 2 Premiere

Emergence Series Premiere

Empire Season 6 Premiere

Mixed-ish Series Premiere

New Amsterdam Season 2 Premiere

The Conners Season 2 Premiere

The Resident Season 3 Premiere

This is Us Season 4 Premiere

September 26

Chicago Fire Season 8 Premiere

Chicago Med Season 5 Premiere

Chicago P.D. Season 7 Premiere

Modern Family Season 11 Premiere

Schooled Season 2 Premiere

Single Parents Season 2 Premiere

South Park Season 23 Premiere

Stumptown Series Premiere

The Goldbergs Season 7 Premiere

The Masked Singer Season 2 Premiere

September 27

A Million Little Things Season 2 Premiere

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Premiere

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Premiere

Perfect Harmony Series Premiere

Sunnyside Series Premiere

Superstore Season 5 Premiere

The Good Place Season 4 Premiere

September 28

American Housewife Season 4 Premiere

Fresh Off the Boat Season 6 Premiere

Rango

September 30

American Dad! Season 13

America's Funniest Home Videos Season 30 Premiere

Bless the Harts Series Premiere

Bob's Burgers Season 10 Premiere

Family Guy Season 10 Premiere

Shark Tank Season 11 Premiere

The Rookie Season 2 Premiere

The Simpsons Season 31 Premiere

Primal Fear

Teen Spirit

Available this month with the HBO premium add-on:

The Deuce Season 3 Premiere

Room 104 Season 3 Premiere

Mary Queen of Scots

Welcome to Marwen

The Lego Movie 2: The 2nd Part

Buzz

Isn't It Romantic

Available this month with the Starz premium add-on:

2 Fast 2 Furious

Angels & Demons

Boo!

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Fatal Attraction

Junior

Major Payne

Notorious

Showgirls

The Bone Collector

The Burbs

Changeling

The Da Vinci Code

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Wargames

Columbiana

Disney's A Christmas Carol

Jeepers Creepers

Out of Omaha

Because I Said So

Blues Brothers 2000

Freddy Vs. Jason

Gone Baby Gone

Hollywoodland

Jet Li's Fearless

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Serenity

The Constant Gardener

Vanilla Sky

You, Me and Dupree

A Dog's Way Home

Moneyball

Role Models

Empire

Far from Heaven

Repo Man

Drunk Parents

Girlfight

Available this month with the Showtime premium add-on:

Inside the NFL Season 12 Premiere

Couples Therapy Premiere

Murder in the Bayou Premiere

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth Season 4 Returns

Leaving This Month:

A Little Princess

Alien vs. Predator

All is Lost

An American Werewolf in London

Anger Management

Beacon Point

Brotherhood of Justice

Catacombs

Cats & Dogs

Body of Evidence

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

End of a Gun

Endless Love

Eulogy

Feed

Good Luck Chuck

Hamlet

Home of the Brave

Julie & Julia

Man About Town

Man in the Moon

Married to the Mob

One Percent More Humid

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Operation Condor

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods

Proof

Pumpkin

Quigley Down Under

Racing with the Moon

Rushmore

Seven

Shanghai Surprise

Sling Blade

Spider-Man 3

Swimfan

Swingers

Traitor

Uptown Girls

Urban Cowboy

With a Friend Like Harry

Women of Brewster Place