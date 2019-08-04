3 Reasons to Binge 'Pure' Season 2 on Hulu Now
The second season of WGN's crime drama, Pure, about a Mennonite pastor's crusade against a Canadian drug operation, lands on Hulu with all the action and suspense of the first.
If you're looking for a nail-biting summer binge, Pure just might be your new obsession. Here's why.
1. It'll scratch your Breaking Bad itch
Like Walter White, Noah Funk (Ryan Robbins) starts out as a mild-mannered family man — until he decides to take on the "Mennonite mob." Forced to join in order to protect his loved ones, he decides to destroy the violent group from within, going to extremes himself. But the Heisenberg here is Noah's wife, Anna (Alex Paxton-Beesley), who has a knack for running a criminal enterprise, taking over her husband's duties in Season 2.
'Pure' Season 2 Premiere: Anna Can't Refuse Estrada's Offer (VIDEO)
Does Anna have any friends who can help her?
2. It's based on a true story
As unbelievable as it sounds, there allegedly was a North American drug pipeline controlled by Mennonites. Series creator Michael Amo pitched the thriller after reading about Mennonites smuggling cocaine and marijuana.
The Funk Family Looks to Return to Their Mennonite Community in 'Pure' Season 2
Under new management, Anna is now in charge.
3. Spirituality plays a part
Unlike other crime dramas, Pure doesn't shy away from its characters' religion or the way it conflicts with the dirty deeds they're forced into. Noah and Anna both struggle to reconcile their actions with their beliefs. There's something hopeful in their faith, which makes the show less bleak than others like it.
Pure, Season 2, Streaming Now, Hulu