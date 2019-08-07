Everything You Need to Know about the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Bundle

As the November 12 launch date for Disney's streaming platform Disney+ approaches, the company is revealing new information about subscription deals on the platform.

Considering Disney's stake in the other highly successful streaming platform Hulu, it's not shocking to learn that it's being included in a new bundle deal that also includes ESPN+.

As previously announced, the stand-alone subscription to Disney+ — which will include original series such as The Mandalorian and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as The Simpsons library and Nat Geo content — will cost $6.99/month or $69.99 for a full year.

That price will give viewers ad-free content at a discount, but this new bundle including three services will give viewers plenty of access at a good price. Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed in a call on Tuesday that the bundle rings in at $12.99/month total.

How is it a good deal, might you ask? Well, with Disney+'s $6.99/month, ESPN's $4.99/month and Hulu's $5.99+/month, you'd be getting all three services for around five dollars less than if you paid for them individually.

But, with any great deal, there's always a bit of a catch — in this case, it's opting into ad-supported Hulu. The bundle only allows subscribers to access the lower rung of Hulu's services with no option to go for the ad-free version.

So, if you're willing to pay the price of time spent watching commercials, then perhaps the bundle is for you. But if you enjoy an ad-free subscription to Hulu already, it may be better to go monthly with Disney+ when it launches in November.

Disney+, Coming Tuesday, November 12, 2019