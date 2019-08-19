What's Coming to Amazon in September 2019

Summer may be ending but streaming season never ends, and with a new list of additions being made to Amazon Prime Video's library, it's a binger's paradise.

While various films and original content will be joining the service this September, it's the finale episode of Transparent that's sure to stick out among the crowd. The musicale finale will arrive September 25, but scroll for the full lineup below, which also includes returning network favorites with Amazon channels.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

September TBD

Chris Tall Presents... — Amazon Original Series

Family Man — Amazon Original Series

September 3

Victoria: Season 3

September 13

El Corazon de Sergio Ramos — Amazon Original Series

Undone — Amazon Original Series

September 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

September 25

Rango (2011)

Transparent Musicale Finale — Amazon Original Series

September 30

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Air Force One (1997)

Be Cool (2005)

Behave Yourself (1951)

Big Top Pee-wee (1988)

Bolden (2019)

Bulldog Courage (1935)

Buried Alive (1990)

Chained for Life (1952)

Chi to suna no kettô / Duel of Blood and Sand (1963)

Cloverfield (2008)

Cowboy and the Senorita (1944)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Daughter of the Tong (1939)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Dead Heat (1988)

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2011)

Dreamcatcher (2003)

Dreaming Out Loud (1940)

Election (1999)

Event Horizon (1997)

Face Off (1997)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Get Shorty (1995)

Ghost Town (2008)

Ghost World (2001)

Gothika (2003)

Harlem Nights (1989)

Hearts in Bondage (1936)

Here's Flash Casey (1938)

Hi De Ho (1947)

High Noon (1952)

Hollywood My Home Town (1965)

Hunting (2015)

Insomnia (2002)

Kalifornia (1993)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Matriarch (2018)

Mousehunt (1997)

Much Ado About Nothing (2012)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

No Way Out (1987)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Platoon (1986)

Platoon 4K (1986)

Play It Again, Sam (1972)

Project Nim (2011)

Regression (2015)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Setup (2011)

Stargate (1994)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1990)

The Cotton Club (1984)

The Deadly Companions (1961)

The Klansman (1974)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Total Recall (1990)

Trading Mom (1994)

True Colors (1991)

True Grit (2010)

Varsity Blues (1999)

We Die Young (2019)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Witness (1985)

You've Got Mail (1998)

Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video:

September 3

Booksmart (2019)

Dark Phoenix (2019)

Ma (2019)

Men In Black: International (2019)

September 10

Aladdin (2019)

Anna (2019)

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019)

Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019)

September 24

This Is Us: Season 4

The Good Doctor: Season 3

Empire: Season 6

September 25

Modern Family: Season 11

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:

September 12

A Military Tribute to Greenbrier (PGA TOUR LIVE)

September 19

Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA TOUR LIVE)

September 26

Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers (NFL)

Safeway Open (PGA TOUR LIVE)