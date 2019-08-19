'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 Trailer Teases Comedy on the Road (VIDEO)

The wait is finally over for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fans as Amazon Prime Video revealed its first Season 3 trailer and premiere date.

Mark your calendars for Friday, December 6 as it will be the day Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) return for more laughs. As the colleagues hit the road and embark on tour life with music star Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) they will learn new lessons about show business.

Teased in the show's first trailer below, Joel (Michael Zegen) will try his best to support Midge's endeavor. "Your honor, she's going on the road with Shy Baldwin," he says to a judge, "it's a huge thing." When the judge asks if Joel's okay with that, he says, "I am," which then leads to a hilarious back-and-forth.

As seen in the key art below, Midge is on the move and flexing her stand-up comedy muscles in new ways. Expect some more great moments between her an Susie, as well as plenty from parents Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle), who will continue to learn new things about themselves.

Among some of the teaser's highlights is the first glimpse at This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown in his guest role as well as some USO tour time for Midge and a few men in uniform. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is nominated for multiple Emmy Awards at this year's ceremony and the winner of eight from last year's event.

The series was created by Gilmore Girls' Amy Sherman-Palladino and is executive produced by Daniel Palladino. Don't miss The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel when it returns on December 6 and check out the full teaser below.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, December 6, Amazon Prime Video