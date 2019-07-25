What's Coming to Amazon in August 2019

We may be heading into the final month of summer, but August is one to look forward to when it comes to Amazon Prime Video as the streamer adds new titles to its library.

From Free Meek to Carnival Row, there's plenty of originals to discover as well as a slew of film titles from over the years. Don't miss out when they arrive this month — check out the full schedule for the month below.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

August 2

300 (2006)

This is Football Season 1 — Amazon Prime Original

August 7

All I See Is You (2016)

August 9

Free Meek Season 1 — Amazon Prime Original

Pete the Cat Season 1, Part 2 — Amazon Prime Original

August 12

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018)

August 16

Photograph (2019) — Amazon Prime Original

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time Season 1 — Amazon Prime Original

August 21

A Simple Favor (2018)

August 23

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

#MomSoHard Live Season 1 — Amazon Prime Original

Mike E. Winfield: StepMan Season 1 — Amazon Prime Original

Alice Wetterlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I Season 1 — Amazon Prime Original

Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight Season 1 — Amazon Prime Video

August 26

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

August 30

Carnival Row Season 1 — Amazon Prime Original

August 31

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Boy (2010)

Computer Chess (2013)

Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand / Manuscripts Don't Burn (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Far from Home (2014)

Firstborn (1984)

Flashback (1990)

Glissements Progressifs du Plaisir / Successive Slidings of Pleasure (1974)

Godzilla (2014)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Jack Frost (1998)

Kicking the Dog (2009)

Klip / Clip (2012)

Korkoro (2009)

La Maison de la radio (2013)

Looking Glass (2018)

Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter (2014)

Music from the Big House (2010)

Naples '44 (2016)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Parting Glances (1986)

Pirate Radio (2009)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Sacred Ground (1983)

She Must Be Seeing Things (1987)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Surviving Progress (2011)

Here's How Much Apple, Netflix, Amazon & More Spend on Programming These companies are paying up to 11-digit sums per year to get the biggest stars, the best showrunners, and more.

Ten Dead Men (2008)

The Bog Creatures (2003)

The Collectors (1999)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Hills Have Eyes Part II (2006)

The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby (2011)

The Oyler House: Richard Neutra’s Desert Retreat (2012)

The Penguin Counters (2017)

The Uninvited (2009)

This Ain’t No Mouse Music (2013)

Top of the Food Chain (1999)

Top Spin (2014)

Vito (2011)

Za Ji Wang Ming Dui (1979)

Time to Play the Whodunit Game — 'Murder, She Wrote' Is on Amazon Prime Video! A look back on the series — now streaming five seasons — and what its creator and star had to say about the surprise '80s hit.

Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video:

August 6

The Souvenir (2019)

August 13

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

August 20

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Poms (2019)

Tolkien (2019)

August 27

A Dog's Journey (2019)