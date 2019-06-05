Amazon Unveils 'Transparent Musicale Finale' Teaser (VIDEO)

People mourn in peculiar ways — at least that seems to be the case for the Pfeffermans, who are dealing with a loss of their own in the finale of Transparent.

The Amazon Prime Video series will return this fall according to a newly released teaser for a "Musicale Finale." Shelly Pfefferman (Judith Light) takes the lead in the emotional and wild 42-second segment.

'Transparent' Creator Reveals How Jeffrey Tambor Will Be Written Out of Series Finale Tambor starred as Maura on the Amazon Prime series until he was fired for inappropriate behavior in 2018.

Things kick off with the reveal that Maura (Jeffrey Tambor) has died and the insanity ensues from there. The reveal isn't surprising considering the actor was let go from the show following sexual harassment allegations and creator Jill Soloway hinted at this storyline earlier this spring.

Get ready for some razzle dazzle as Ali (Gaby Hoffmann), Sarah (Amy Landecker) and Josh (Jay Duplass) attempt to quell their mother's grandiose behavior. Plus, catch more returning stars in what's sure to be an epic series finale.

Watch the trailer below and stay tuned for when a more definite premiere date is announced.

Transparent, Series Finale, Fall 2019, Amazon Prime Video