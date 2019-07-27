Amazon Releases 'Modern Love' Teaser Trailer (VIDEO)

Inspired by the popular New York Times column by the very same name, Modern Love is coming to Amazon Prime Video this fall.

The anthology comedy series just revealed the first teaser trailer during the show’s Amazon Prime’s TCA panel on Saturday, July 27.

The show not only stars an incredible cast, but looks to explore the many different facets of love throughout each episode.

Among the stars of the series include Academy Award nominees Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Andy Garcia, and Anne Hathaway, as well as Emmy Award winner Tina Fey and Emmy Award nominees Brandon Victor Dixon, Julia Garner, and John Slattery.

The show will also feature Kingsman: The Secret Service star Sofia Boutella, Deuce actor Gary Carr, Ready Player One actress Olivia Cooke, Black Mirror star Cristin Milioti, Fleabag’s Andrew Scott, Homecoming actor Shea Whigham, and Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr.

John Carney, who directed Begin Again, Once, and Sing Street, serves as the writer, director, and executive producer. However, other stars such as Emmy Rossum, Sharon Horgan, and Tom Hall also directed episodes of the series.

Modern Love, Friday, October 18, Amazon Prime Video