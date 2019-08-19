Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Are Women on a Mission in First 'The Morning Show' Trailer (VIDEO)

The long-awaited first full trailer for Apple TV+'s star-studded series The Morning Show has finally arrived.

Based in the cutthroat world of morning broadcast news, the show sees the titular outlet rocked by scandal when Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is booted Matt Lauer-style by his longtime co-anchor (Jennifer Aniston). "We are facing the biggest crisis in our history," one man says addressing the news crew.

As Carell's Kessler faces the sudden loss of his job, Billy Crudup's Cory Ellison is looking to the future. "We're in the middle of an epic rebirth," he says, spinning a positive out of a potentially catastrophic situation. But the uplifting sentiment shifts gears when Ellison continues, saying, "her sell-by date expired years ago," in reference to Aniston's character.

Ellison asks Mark Duplass's Chip Black to start "grooming" new prospects for the broadcast, and that's where Reese Witherspoon steps in. "I don't fit the mold," Witherspoon tells Ellison, and when he asks "what mold?" she simply states, "any mold really."

How will these women interact when they're forced in front of the camera together? Take a peek at the exciting full trailer below to find out what happens when the people who are supposed to be the most trusted in television are proven dishonest behind the scenes.

"There's an energy about this thing that feels very explosive and it's really exciting," Duplass told us back in November of 2018 shortly after he was cast in the project. "It’s really fun, I've gotta say, I have high hopes for the show," he continued, and after watching the first glimpse you're likely to feel the same way.

Apple Unveils Apple TV+ — Learn About the New Streaming Service Plus, get a first look at Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's 'Morning Show,' and scoop on projects from Steven Spielberg and Oprah.

The Morning Show is executive produced by stars Aniston and Witherspoon who, along with Carell, Duplass and Crudup, appear alongside Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Desean K. Terry, Jack Davenport, and Janina Gavankar. Don't miss the action when The Morning Show debuts this fall on Apple TV+.

The Morning Show, Series Premiere, Fall 2019, Apple TV+