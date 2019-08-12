Apple Releases First-Look Teaser for 'The Morning Show' (VIDEO)

Here's something to wake you up on a Monday!

This morning, Apple released the first-look teaser for its upcoming drama, The Morning Show, which is set to premiere this fall. The series stars Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies), Jennifer Aniston (Friends) and Steve Carell (The Office) and takes a look at what goes on behind the scenes of an early morning television talk show.

Apple TV+ previously released a preview of its upcoming shows that offered a look at The Morning Show. "I'm ready," Witherspoon said as she stepped foot on set of the morning TV show. We also got quick looks at Aniston and Carell in their roles.

The Morning Show will be available via Apple's upcoming video subscription service, Apple TV+, which will feature original series, movies and documentaries this fall. Release date for the app and the series has yet to be announced. More information about Apple TV+ and the Apple TV app is available here.

Here's the first look teaser for The Morning Show:

The Morning Show, Premiere, Fall 2019, Apple TV+