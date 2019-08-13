Who Is Christian Estrada From 'Bachelor in Paradise'? Everything You Need to Know
We've been seeing a lot of familiar faces on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, but one new arrival may not be so recognizable.
Christian Estrada will join the 2019 cast, and although fans may not remember him due to his short-lived appearance on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette (he was sent home night one), chances are he'll be remembered after his stint in Paradise.
Read on for everything you need to know about Christian.
He's a model
Move over Jordan Kimball, you're not the only beauty on this beach anymore. Though Christian's ABC profile said he was a banker when he appeared on Becca's season, he now refers to himself as a model, actor, and entrepreneur.
One quick look at Christian's Instagram and you'll see a ton of professional snaps of the model posing with designer brands like Gucci and Armani.
He's a former athlete
According to his ABC bio, Christian is a "natural" athlete who played semi-professional soccer in the US until he was forced to retire due to an injury.
He previously feuded with Jordan Kimball
Though Christian didn't get much air-time while he was on The Bachelorette, he did make a splash during the Men Tell All special where we stood up and got in Jordan's face.
"I model for a hobby, dude. I have a real job. I'm a banker," he said, mocking Jordan's profession.
"You're crossing me so you can get some camera time," Jordan replied.
He teased the infamous fight in Paradise on his Instagram
If you caught this season's trailer, chances are you saw that a fight breaks out between two men on the beach.
Christian weighed in on the fight on his Instagram page along with the caption, "ITS NOT GOOD TO WAKE A SLEEPING LION." Are you the sleeping lion, Christian?
Bachelor in Paradise 🏝 🇲🇽 August 5th ITS NOT GOOD TO WAKE A SLEEPING LION #bachelornation #bachelorinparadise
