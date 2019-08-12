Penelope Ann Miller & Mia Kirshner Join Lifetime's 'College Admissions Scandal'

Lifetime has found its faces for the forthcoming film The College Admissions Scandal.

Penelope Ann Miller (American Crime, Riverdale) and Mia Kirshner (Star Trek: Discovery, The L Word) have been cast as the leads of the upcoming movie. The College Admissions Scandal follows the story of more than 50 wealthy elite families that attempted to cheat the college admissions system.

Set to debut this fall, the film — which begins production this August — is part of Lifetime's "Ripped From the Headlines" movie slate which also includes Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter, Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story, and Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story.

The College Admissions Scandal will feature two well-to-do moms, Caroline (Miller) who is an interior designer and Bethany (Kirshner) who owns a financial service firm. The women share a similar obsession in with the desire to get their teens into the best top-tier colleges.

Michael Shanks (Stargate Atlantis, Saving Hope) will portray Rick Singer, a "charismatic college admissions consultant," who offers the wishful mothers a shortcut to the prestigious schools of their dreams. But when Singer is caught and willingly offers information to the FBI while pleading guilty, the mothers are left to face the consequences of their actions.

Viewers will see how their decisions impact the trust and respect that their families show them moving forward. The film is produced by Varsity Films Inc. and executive produced by Gail Katz. Adam Salky will direct and Stephen Tolkin as penned the script.

Don't miss the drama unfold when the film The College Admissions Scandal arrives later this year on Lifetime.

The College Admissions Scandal, Premieres Fall 2019, Lifetime