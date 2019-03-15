How Lori Loughlin's 'Fuller House' & Hallmark Co-Stars Are Reacting to the Scandal

It’s been a rough week for Lori Loughlin. Not only was she arrested following allegations she was involved in a college admissions bribery scam, she has also lost a number of jobs.

On Thursday, March 14, the Hallmark Channel revealed they will no longer be working with the actress following the scandal.

Loughlin has starred in a number of movies for the channel — including the Garage Sale Mysteries film series — and as well as their long-running show, When Calls The Heart.

"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," the network said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA JADE (@oliviajade) on Oct 4, 2018 at 12:01pm PDT

"We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production."

Loughlin has also been a recurring guest star on the Full House Netflix reboot, Fuller House, for the past four seasons, but it doesn’t sound like she’ll be asked back for the fifth and final season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fuller House (@fullerhouse) on Dec 14, 2018 at 6:09pm PST

Though many of her Hallmark and Fuller House cast mates have been silent in recent days, her longtime on-screen husband John Stamos sort of referenced the scandal in a recent Instagram post.

He shared a sweet video of his 11-month-old son Billy laughing to his Instagram with the caption, “For those of us who just need a good smile right now. XO.”

Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner, commented, “I definitely needed this right now.”

Though Buré has yet to officially comment on the scandal, she did share a cryptic bible verse to her Instagram page.

"I have asked one thing from the Lord; it is what I desire: to dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, gazing on the beauty of the Lord and seeking Him in His temple."

View this post on Instagram To know you God, is life. Amen A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Mar 13, 2019 at 7:58am PDT

Loughlin has been released on $1 million bail and is set to appear back in court on March 29.