Has 'Chicago P.D.' Cast Antonio's Replacement for Season 7?

The Intelligence Unit will be down a member in Chicago P.D. Season 7, but that may not be true for long.

Lisseth Chavez will be recurring as Vanessa Rojas (with the potential for series regular status), Deadline reported. The character is described as "a street smart, gritty, resilient, fearless undercover cop."

The Season 6 finale was Antonio Dawson's (Jon Seda) final episode, though it did not clearly write him out. In his last scene, he was seen popping a pill, and whether or not that leads him down a dark path has yet to be seen.

However the show explains his absence, that series regular possibility for Chavez does suggest that Vanessa could be replacing Antonio on Voight's (Jason Beghe) team.

Vanessa isn't the only new character we'll be meeting or (possible) replacement for another character in Season 7. Prison Break's Paul Adelstein will be recurring as the new (interim) superintendent, Jason Crawford, starting with the premiere.

Season 6 ended with the murder of Superintendent Kelton (John C. McGinley), just as he'd been elected mayor. Though it looked like Voight might have killed him — he was driving away from the crime scene — we'll have to wait for Season 7 for answers.

The NBC drama stars Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Tracy Spiridakos.

Chicago P.D., Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC