Which Dick Wolf Shows Should Participate in the CBS/NBC Crossover? (POLL)

Dick Wolf is hoping to merge two of his television universes in quite the crossover event — it would be cross-network as well — and he definitely has a few options.

Wolf is reportedly hoping to bring together the newer FBI or upcoming FBI: Most Wanted and one of his established favorites, like Chicago P.D. or Law & Order: SVU. But which two teams should band together to solve a case?

It's going to depend on the story, but until we know more, we're taking a look at the different possibilities. Vote in the poll at the bottom for the crossover you'd most like to see.

FBI Meets Law & Order: SVU

This would probably be the easiest, given that both series are based in New York. Wolf even pointed out, "SVU deals with the FBI a lot because there is a group inside the FBI which is called Innocent Images, which is child pornography and obviously very much on the same page."

FBI: Most Wanted Meets Chicago P.D.

Given that the upcoming midseason series follows the Fugitive Task Force, a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, Jess LaCroix and his team could easily end up hunting down a criminal from the Bureau's Most Wanted list in Chicago and cross paths with Voight and the rest of the Intelligence unit.

FBI Meets Chicago P.D.

Much like Law & Order: SVU has crossed over with One Chicago in the past, a case could easily lead to someone from the New York office of the FBI — perhaps whoever replaces Sela Ward's Dana Mosier — contacting Voight in Chicago or vice versa. And if the crossover happens before Most Wanted's midseason premiere, the Fugitive Task Force could have a minor role or it could be deemed unnecessary for the case.

FBI: Most Wanted Meets Law & Order: SVU

Olivia's team could easily come across a case for which they need a team that can hunt down a criminal no one else can — and that's where Most Wanted comes in.

FBI & FBI: Most Wanted Meets Law & Order: SVU or Chicago P.D.

The two FBI series could cross over with one of the NBC procedurals, with a case that needs all three teams to solve it but doesn't stray into the jurisdiction of the fourth.

FBI & FBI: Most Wanted Meets Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D.

It wouldn't be too difficult to have all four shows crossover story-wise, though it might be quite the undertaking production-wise. The case could easily start in New York, bringing together FBI and SVU, then their suspect could flee, bringing in Most Wanted, and ultimately lead to Chicago and P.D..

FBI, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 9/8c, CBS

FBI: Most Wanted, Series Premiere, Coming Soon, CBS

Law & Order: SVU, Season 21 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 10/9c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC