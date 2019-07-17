'Chicago P.D.' Casts 'Prison Break's Paul Adelstein for Season 7 (PHOTO)

Chicago P.D. is getting some new blood for its upcoming seventh season.

Paul Adelstein teased his role on the NBC drama on Tuesday when he posted a photo of himself from set with the caption, "When your hometown calls..." along with the show's Instagram account tagged. And as you probably guessed based on the picture, he's playing the new (interim) superintendent, according to TVLine. He will begin recurring as Jason Crawford in the Season 7 premiere.

The previous superintendent, Brian Kelton (John C. McGinley), was elected as mayor in the Season 6 finale, but in the episode's final moments, Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), and Jay (Jesse Lee Soffer) were called to his house, the scene of his murder. It was unclear who killed him, though Voight (Jason Beghe) was driving away from the scene.

However, the series also has to write out Antonio Dawson, as Jon Seda is not returning for Season 7, and it is possible that he could be involved. And we can't rule out Kate (Anne Heche), the Deputy Superintendent who had to take the blame for Kelton's mistakes.

Whatever happened to Kelton, Intelligence's problems — he was behind the investigation into what really happened to the man who kidnapped Antonio's daughter — are likely far from over. But will Jason Crawford be as much a thorn in the unit's side as Kelton was?

View this post on Instagram When your hometown calls... @nbcchicagopd A post shared by @ pauladelstein on Jul 16, 2019 at 5:54pm PDT

Chicago P.D., Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC