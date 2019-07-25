9 One Chicago Characters Who Should Get a Crossover Romance (PHOTOS)

Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Jay Halstead

It’s likely that any future relationship between Jay (Jesse Lee Soffer) and another member of the P.D. will be compared to his and Erin’s (Sophia Bush). After all, they were quite serious before she left.

While the same is likely true for any romance of his, the good outweighs the bad for a new relationship for Jay, especially one with a character from Med or Fire. It would be a way to see him interact with someone other than his brother from one of the other shows and would leave inter-unit romances to Ruzek (Patrick Flueger), whether that’s with Burgess (Marina Squerciati) or Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).