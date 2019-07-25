9 One Chicago Characters Who Should Get a Crossover Romance (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
7 Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
One Chicago crossover romance characters
Matt Dinerstein/NBC; Elizabeth Morris/NBC; Elizabeth Sisson/NBC
Chicago Fire Capp Tony
Elizabeth Morris/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Harold Capp or Tony Ferraris

We don’t know much about these firefighters, even though Randy Flagler has appeared in every episode and CFD firefighter Ferraris in most of the series. But that could change if one of them became involved in a crossover romance, even if something’s in the background.

Chicago P.D. - Season 6
Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Jay Halstead

It’s likely that any future relationship between Jay (Jesse Lee Soffer) and another member of the P.D. will be compared to his and Erin’s (Sophia Bush). After all, they were quite serious before she left.

While the same is likely true for any romance of his, the good outweighs the bad for a new relationship for Jay, especially one with a character from Med or Fire. It would be a way to see him interact with someone other than his brother from one of the other shows and would leave inter-unit romances to Ruzek (Patrick Flueger), whether that’s with Burgess (Marina Squerciati) or Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).

Chicago Med - Season 4
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Will Halstead

It’s inevitable that Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) are going to find their way back to one another. (She’ll obviously survive her Season 4 finale injuries.) But both have dated other people.

While Will’s relationship with FBI agent Ingrid Lee (Anna Enger Ritch) didn’t last, it could be interesting to see him in another relationship with a member of law enforcement, even if it’s just something casual or one date until a Manstead reunion.

Chicago P.D. - Season 6
Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Kim Burgess

Burgess dated Roman (Brian Geraghty) and tried to make things work with Ruzek. While a Burzek reunion might seem inevitable, it’s probably for the best that it not happen quite yet. After all, the end of Season 6 dealt with Ruzek and Upton’s relationship.

Maybe it’s time for Burgess to look outside the precinct — and to a series regular from another show, given how her relationship with a recurring character (Blair) didn’t end well.

Chicago Med Doris Monique
NBC

Doris or Monique

Outside of the main cast, we see Med‘s nurses quite a bit, but we don’t know much about them. This is one way that the franchise could change that, with Doris (Lorena Diaz) or Monique (Casey Tutton) possibly.

Chicago P.D. - Season 6
Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Kevin Atwater

It’s about time LaRoyce Hawkins’ character finds love or even goes on a date or two, and since it hasn’t happened on Chicago P.D. in six years, maybe it’s time to look to Med or Fire for a potential match.

Chicago Fire - Season 7
Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Sylvie Brett

We’ve already seen Kara Killmer’s Fire character in a crossover romance with P.D.‘s Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda), and, for the most part, it worked. Though she does have something going on with Casey (Jesse Spencer) right now — and Season 8 does need to, at the very least, address it — perhaps it’s best for her to avoid the drama of that romance and look elsewhere for her next relationship.

A P.D. romance has worked in the past, and it could again but as a paramedic, she’s also in the perfect position to cross paths with one of the doctors from Med during a run.

1 of

One of the best things about One Chicago is how seamless their crossovers are, from the big ones with cases that cover an entire night (or, in the past, multiple nights), to the smaller ones, in which, at the most, a few characters appear in one of the other shows.

There have even been cross-show relationships over the years, though some have been more successful (Mouch and Trudy) than others (Severide and Erin, Brett and Antonio). Maybe it’s time for these shows to introduce a new one — and it doesn’t even necessarily have to be something serious. After all, some of the characters across Chicago Fire, P.D., and Med haven’t exactly had the best of luck in the romance department.

Why 'Chicago Fire' Season 8 Shouldn't Include a Casey/Brett RomanceSee Also

Why 'Chicago Fire' Season 8 Shouldn't Include a Casey/Brett Romance

We hope these sparks don't ignite.

Click through the gallery to see which One Chicago characters might benefit from looking to another show for their next relationship.

Chicago Med, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Kara Killmer

LaRoyce Hawkins

Marina Squerciati

Nick Gehlfuss