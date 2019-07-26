TV Insider Podcast: Comic-Con 2019 Recap — Plus, Fan Favorites & 'Magicians' Panels

It's over... that is, the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, which wrapped on Sunday after a long weekend of cosplay, screenings of new and upcoming movies and shows. Plus, there were plenty of panels featuring some of the biggest shows on TV like Game of Thrones, The Magicians, The Walking Dead, Supernatural and Star Trek: Discovery, as well potential new faves like Star Trek: Picard and Netflix's The Witcher.

When TV Guide Magazine's Senior Writer Damian Holbrook and West Coast Bureau Chief Jim Halterman weren't covering a bevy of panels (they moderated 10 panels between the two of them!) at the San Diego Convention Center, they were in our studio at the Hard Rock Hotel where we had photos, video interviews, and cookies courtesy of our suite sponsor, Tates Cookies.

On the latest episode of the TV Insider Podcast, Holbrook and Halterman talk the highlights of their Comic-Con, Holbrook's experience hosting the 10th Annual TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorites panel as well as The Magicians and how the panel handled talking about the death of original character Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph).

Listen to the podcast right here or you can download anywhere you get your podcasts: