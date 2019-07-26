'Supernatural' Cast on Setting the Tone on Set & the Power of #SPNFamily (VIDEO)

Supernatural is going into its 15th and final season, and its fans are quite the force.

Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert stopped by TV Insider's suite at San Diego Comic-Con, sponsored by Tate's Bake Shop, to discuss the power of their fans and the reputation of the show and its stars with our Damian Holbrook.

SPN Family, as the show's fans are called, "feels like it's a family," Collins said. "They actually are looking out for one another."

Padalecki pointed out that the fans "really fought" for them over the years as they went through changes, adding, "We are currently, for the next season, the only show that is older than the network it airs on."

And in those 15 years, it has become widely known that the guys are good people and it's a great set to work on.

"[Jared, Jensen, and Misha] set how everybody else treats each other. Being on a set like that is so rare and so positive and watching these guys work has been really incredible," Calvert said.

"One thing that I'm very proud of regarding this show is we can get people to come on our set, come into our home, and feel comfortable, have fun, feel creative, feel like this is a place that they can be themselves and have a good time and do good work," Ackles added. "That was very important to Jared and I from the very beginning. ... I'm very proud of the tone that we have set and built."

Watch the video above for more from the guys on the fans, the show, and their set. Stay tuned for more from the Supernatural guys, including exclusive photos, coming to TV Insider soon!

Supernatural, 15th and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, October 10, 8/7c, The CW