'Young Justice: Outsiders' Producers Tease New Episodes & Tying Loose Ends

The eyes of Tara Markov are upon us in the second half of Young Justice: Outsiders. Little does archer Artemis (voiced by Stephanie Lemelin) know the person she's confiding in is the traitorous ally of übervillain Deathstroke, and may bring about the destruction of the team. And that's not all producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti have planned as the season continues.

Our heroes — including Conner Kent/Superboy (Nolan North), Geo-Force (Troy Baker), Halo (Zehra Fazal), Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), Forager (Jason Spisak) and Black Lightning (Khary Payton) — will head into space as they attempt to stop more metahuman trafficking on multiple worlds and fight the evil forces of Darkseid and his minions from Apokolips.

How DC Universe's 'Harley Quinn' Goes Back Into Her Criminal Roots No joke! Ms. Quinn is headlining her own DCU series. Here’s how she’s going to ratchet up the fun without Mr. J.

"We built the season in two separate paths," Vietti explains. "Each of the halves have their own neat identity. The first part was a slow build as we got to know new characters and set up big plots that were going on in the world and in outer space. [Now we're] paying off that setup, and I think fans are going to enjoy seeing the places we go."

The team's interstellar travels will also give them a chance to catch up with the spacefaring members of the Justice League, who departed Earth at the beginning of the season. "Some of the stories that have taken place on Earth in our first 13 episodes might be affecting what's going on out in space," Vietti hints. And back home, a certain former Belle Reve prison warden and fan favorite makes an appearance, Weisman teases: "Amanda Waller's coming back, and that might suggest…something."

Above all, viewers should keep an eye out for Easter eggs in the coming episodes, as well as in those that have already aired. "Nearly a decade has passed since the beginning [of the series]," Weisman says, "and there are still threads we're weaving from both previous seasons, things that hopefully the fans will get are a tribute to them."

It was their devotion to the show that made a third season possible, after all — after a nearly six-year wait. "Fans let the powers that be know they want more," Vietti says."We were moved by that, and we wanted to find a way to say thank you within our stories for the remarkable things they did for us."

Young Justice: Outsiders, Tuesdays, DC Universe

For more exclusive content from your favorite shows like Arrow, Supergirl, and more, pick up TV Guide Magazine’s Special Comic-Con Issue, on sale now. It's an all-access SUPERFAN guide with 88 pages of behind-the scenes photos, scoops, and interviews .