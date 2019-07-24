'Married at First Sight': 11 Key Moments From 'Where Is My Husband?' (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 9, Episode 7, "Where Is My Husband?"]
Lifetime's Married at First Sight is well into its ninth season, and the couples are no longer on their honeymoons — it's back to reality for the Carolina dwellers.
After moving into their joint apartments in last week's episode, the spouses delved deeper into married life as they got together with friends and family in this latest installment, "Where Is My Husband?" While some couples made progress in their relationships, others were faced with tension and conflict.
Below, we're breaking down all of the episode's key moments, but beware of spoilers if you wish to watch ahead of time.
Trial and Error
The couples split off into two groups towards the beginning of the episode, where the women shared notes and the guys compared stories about their marriages. Some talked about the consummation of their marriages, while others revealed things they've learned about their spouses.
Situationships
Deonna revealed to Greg the real reason why she's taking things slow with him, and the news surprised her husband. Deonna shared that most of her relationships were "situationships," which were mostly physical and not emotional, and in their marriage she's trying to do the opposite.
Glitter
Jamie and Elizabeth seemed rather settled into married life at the beginning of the episode, even joking about their alternative term for pooping, "glitter."
Support in Difficult Times
In the episode, viewers learn that Keith's grandmother is not doing well as she battles cancer in and out of the hospital, and all the while Iris is by his side. In a video diary segment, Iris reveals that the experience is difficult for her to see him go through a situation like that, but she wants to support him in any way she can.
Lost in Translation
During a ride to Amber's family's house, Matt reveals that he doesn't plan on having kids for nearly eight years. The news shocks Amber, and she is upset by the development as she planned on having kids sooner. Needless to say, the rest of the car ride was very tense.
Happy Birthday
Deonna decides to organize a birthday party for Greg, having friends and family on both sides show up for some fun. The couple got closer, and Greg appreciated the gesture Deonna made by throwing the party.
Checking In
Iris and Keith have a get-together for their friends and family, and Iris' mother shows up as well. During the visit, she checks in on Keith, asking about his grandmother and sharing that she'd been in touch with his mother about the situation. The exchange showed the deeper bond that's forming between the families.
Crying Over Spilled Lemonade
After Keith and Iris' party, Iris complains that his friends drank her lemonade from the fridge, and he didn't see the problem with it. While the argument fizzles, Keith worries that their inability to see each others' sides in a matter like this could lead to bigger problems.
Chemistry
After being distant and reluctant, Deonna revealed in an aside that she wouldn't mind if something happened between herself and husband Greg. She told him she likes him a lot, which is a big step for the less-complimentary lady.
Knock Down Drag Out
In this episode, Jamie and Elizabeth fought more than once, but after their first fight — which stemmed from a brunch with their parents — the couple have a major blowout. The conversation quickly escalates to the point where Jamie actually packs his things and is ready to leave.
Home Alone
At the end of the episode, Amber comes home to an empty apartment, and an interior camera shows that she's there for hours without Matt around. In a video diary segment, she cries that he's been gone and is ignoring her calls and texts. Could it be the end for the couple? Fans will have to tune in next week to see how the ordeal ends.
