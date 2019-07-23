Arrowverse 'Crisis' Crossover: Elizabeth Tulloch Returning as Lois Lane

The cast list for the upcoming Arrowverse crossover, "Crisis on Infinite Earths," continues to grow.

Elizabeth Tulloch is returning as Lois Lane for the event, Entertainment Weekly reported. She first appeared in last season's crossover, "Elseworlds," alongside Tyler Hoechlin's Clark Kent/Superman. At the end of that event, she and Clark announced she was pregnant and they were moving to Argo City. Their child will also appear in "Crisis."

It was previously revealed that Hoechlin will be back and wearing the cape, though he won't be the only one. Brandon Routh, who played Superman in the 2006 film, Superman Returns, will be taking on a version of the role again and playing his Legends of Tomorrow character, Ray Palmer/The Atom.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths," featuring Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, will air in five parts, with three in December 2019 and two in January 2020.

It will also feature the original Robin from the 1960s' Batman, as well as Tom Cavanagh, who plays the various versions of Harrison Wells on The Flash as Pariah. Plus, fans will also see the return of Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor. (If you'll recall, the Monitor paid Lex a visit after Lena killed him at the end of Supergirl's fourth season.)

Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Crossover, December 2019 and January 2020, The CW