Arrowverse Crossover Adds Burt Ward, Original Robin From '60s 'Batman'

The upcoming Arrowverse crossover is getting a blast from the superhero past.

Burt Ward, who played Robin in the 1960s Batman series, will be appearing in "Crisis on Infinite Earths," Batwoman executive producer Caroline Dries announced at the new CW series San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel.

This news comes soon after it was revealed that both Tyler Hoechlin, who recurs as Clark/Kent Superman on Supergirl, and Brandon Routh, who took on the role for the 2006 movie Superman Returns, will be putting on the cape for "Crisis."

Routh will also be appearing as his Legends of Tomorrow character, Ray Palmer/The Atom.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" will unfold over five parts, three in December 2019 and two in January 2020, and feature characters from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman.

Details have yet to be revealed regarding the role Ward will play.

Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Crossover, December 2019 and January 2020, The CW