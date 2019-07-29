'The 100': He Said/She Said With Bob Morley & Marie Avgeropoulos

Despite 125 years of cryosleep to cool down, sibs Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Bellamy (Bob Morley) are still battling. Offscreen, though, these two play nice!

Read on for a little he said, she said with the actors behind the Blakes on The 100.

Do you recall the first time you met each other?

Bob Morley: I believe it was at the read-through, but my memory is pretty rubbish these days.

Marie Avgeropoulos: During the first read-through of the pilot script.

What was your first impression?

Morley: She seemed nice and gregarious, which later proved to be true.

Avgeropoulos: I was excited. I've always wanted an onscreen sibling — I am the youngest of four.

What has been your favorite scene together?

Morley: The flashback sequence from Season 1. It was nice to play the dynamic they once had and pretend we were young again. [Episode 6 showed the pair growing up on the Ark spaceship, where his mother told him, "Your sister, your responsibility," and he vowed never to let anything bad happen to Octavia.]

Avgeropoulos: This season [has] a very special one, where the Blakes really get to hash a few things out. The episode is also special since Bob directed, so I wanted to make sure I didn't disappoint him.

What is the most "brother-sister" thing about you two off-camera?

Morley: Regardless of the hiatus, we always seem to start off as if we saw each other yesterday! There is a familiarity to our friendship.

Avgeropoulos: He's always checking in with me and genuinely cares how I am doing. He's very sincere, and we do have this almost invisible sibling energy after six years.

What is the one thing the Blake siblings can agree on?

Morley: That's a question for Jason [Rothenberg, The 100's executive producer]!

Avgeropoulos: Showering isn't as important as survival!

Do you think there is even a small part of Bellamy that is proud of his sister for becoming such a force of nature?

Morley: Sure. I mean, he's said there is still a part of him that loves her. I think that he believed she was always capable of great things.

Avgeropoulos: I think every sibling finds something to be proud of in the other.

You both spend most of each season covered in grime. Who takes longer in hair and makeup?

Morley: Marie.

Avgeropoulos: Definitely me. Octavia has a bunch of tattoos that take time to put on carefully so they look the same every time. Fans notice everything!

The 100 loves to kill major characters. How would you like to see yours die?

Morley: Accidentally tripping off a cliff, midsentence. [Laughs]

Avgeropoulos: I don't want to give them any ideas! A poisonous cheeseburger? [Laughs]

Name your favorite celebrity brother-sister team.

Morley: Do I have to have one?

Avgeropoulos: Luke and Leia from Star Wars. They prove themselves to be incredibly brave and selfless, [like] Bellamy and Octavia. And they prefer space travel over any other transportation too!

